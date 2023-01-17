Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRMK   US11135B1008

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.

(BRMK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-17 pm EST
4.180 USD   -0.24%
01/09Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Receipt of Letter From NYSE Regulation Regarding Low Selling Price of Its Warrants
AQ
01/06Broadmark Realty Capital Warrants to be Delisted From New York Stock Exchange
MT
01/06Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Broadmark Realty Capital Declares Monthly Dividend for January 2023

01/17/2023 | 04:17pm EST
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (“Broadmark” or the “Company”), a specialty real estate finance company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.035 per share of common stock for January 2023. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2023.

About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark is a specialty real estate finance company, providing financing solutions generally in the $5 to $75 million range per transaction. The company provides smart, reliable, rapid solutions across the entire debt capital stack, including senior, subordinate, and participation investments with fixed and floating rate structures available. Broadmark invests in a variety of new construction and existing properties across all asset classes throughout the United States, including hotel, industrial, medical, mixed-use, office, retail, self-storage, warehouse, multifamily, senior living, student housing, condos, larger scaled single-family, townhome, and multiplex. It has the competitive advantage of being an internally managed balance sheet lender, and the company’s proactive approach delivers dedicated in-house underwriting, asset management, loan servicing, and draw administration.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to the Company’s overall business, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 112 M - -
Net income 2022 47,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 18,6%
Capitalization 557 M 557 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 95,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,19 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey B. Pyatt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Luebbers President & Director
Jonathan Hermes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel J. Hirsch Independent Director
David A. Karp Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.17.70%557
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.7.69%10 621
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.9.18%6 459
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.9.87%6 235
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.8.45%4 197
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.10.30%3 959