    BRMK   US11135B1008

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.

(BRMK)
05/16 04:00:02 pm EDT
7.420 USD    0.00%
05/10Raymond James Lowers Broadmark Realty Capital's Price Target to $9.50 From $11, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/09BROADMARK REALTY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09TRANSCRIPT : Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
Broadmark Realty Capital Declares Monthly Dividend for May 2022

05/16/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock for May 2022. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 31, 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to the Company’s overall business, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is a specialty real estate finance company, providing financing solutions generally in the $2 to $50 million range across the entire debt capital stack for commercial and residential real estate opportunities throughout the United States. Broadmark is particularly well equipped to address complex financing requirements that require rapid response, investing across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 143 M - -
Net income 2022 101 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,83x
Yield 2022 11,6%
Capitalization 985 M 985 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 95,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,42 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian P. Ward Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Schneider Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jeffrey B. Pyatt Chairman
Daniel J. Hirsch Independent Director
Kevin M. Luebbers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.-21.32%985
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.94%9 833
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-4.77%7 102
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-17.62%6 484
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-1.31%5 094
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.1.40%5 069