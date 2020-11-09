Log in
Broadmark Realty Capital : Declares Monthly Dividend for November 2020

11/09/2020 | 04:15pm EST

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate secured finance company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock for November 2020. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 30, 2020.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to the Company’s overall business, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is an internally managed commercial real estate finance company that offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.


© Business Wire 2020
