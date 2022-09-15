Advanced search
    BRMK   US11135B1008

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.

(BRMK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
6.290 USD   -0.47%
Broadmark Realty Capital Declares Monthly Dividend for September 2022

09/15/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), a specialty real estate finance company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock for September 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 17, 2022 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark is a specialty real estate finance company, providing financing solutions generally in the $2 to $75 million range per transaction. The company provides smart, reliable, rapid solutions across the entire debt capital stack, including senior, subordinate, and participation investments with fixed and floating rate structures available. Broadmark invests in a variety of new construction and existing properties across all asset classes throughout the United States, including hotel, industrial, medical, mixed-use, office, retail, self-storage, warehouse, multifamily, senior living, student housing, condos, larger scaled single-family, townhome, and multiplex. It has the competitive advantage of being an internally managed balance sheet lender, and the company’s proactive approach delivers dedicated in-house underwriting, asset management, loan servicing, and draw administration.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to the Company’s overall business, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 M - -
Net income 2022 72,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 13,3%
Capitalization 840 M 840 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 95,7%
Managers and Directors
Brian P. Ward Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Schneider Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jeffrey B. Pyatt Chairman
Daniel J. Hirsch Independent Director
Kevin M. Luebbers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.-32.98%840
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-18.03%11 053
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-3.54%7 248
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-23.20%6 100
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-5.36%4 935
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-15.41%4 230