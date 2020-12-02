Broadmark Realty Capital : Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Charter

Adopted by the Board of Directors as of November 5, 2020

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.

NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE CHARTER

Purpose

The purpose of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (the "Company") shall be:

1. to develop and recommend to the Board for approval qualification standards and other criteria for selecting new members of the Board, identify, evaluate and recommend to the Board individuals qualified to become members of the Board, consistent with qualification standards and other criteria approved by the Board, and recommend to the Board such individuals as Board nominees for the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders;

2. to oversee the annual performance evaluations of the Board and its committees and management; and

3. to oversee and consider matters of corporate governance, including developing and recommending to the Board a set of corporate governance guidelines applicable to the Company.

Composition; Appointment

The Committee shall be comprised of three or more members of the Board. Each member of the Committee shall be independent in accordance with the requirements of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). Determinations as to whether a particular member of the Board satisfies the requirements for membership on the Committee shall be made by the Board.

Committee members shall be appointed by the Board. Committee members shall hold their offices until their successors are appointed and qualified, or until their earlier resignation or removal, and may be removed by the Board in its discretion. All vacancies in the Committee shall be filled by the Board. The Board shall designate one member of the Committee to serve as Chairman of the Committee.

Meetings

The Committee shall meet periodically, as deemed necessary by the Committee to carry out its duties and responsibilities. The Committee shall meet at such times as determined by the Chairman of the Committee or by any two Committee members. The Chairman of the Committee shall preside over all meetings of the Committee. A majority of the members of the Committee shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. The Committee may act only upon approval of a majority of its members present at any meeting at which a quorum is present, or by the unanimous written consent of all Committee members. The Committee may meet by telephone, video conference or similar means of remote communication. The Committee shall maintain copies

of minutes of each meeting of the Committee and each written consent to take action without a meeting, reflecting the actions so authorized or taken by the Committee. A copy of the minutes of each meeting and all consents shall be placed in the Company's minute book.

Delegation

The Committee may form one or more subcommittees, each of which may take such actions as may be delegated by the Committee.

External Advisers

The Committee shall have the authority to retain and terminate search firms and other consultants to assist in the identification and evaluation of director candidates, including the sole authority to approve the search firms' or consultants' fees and other retention terms. The

Committee shall also have authority to obtain advice and assistance from any officer or employee of the Company or, at the Company's expense but at funding levels determined by the Committee,

any outside legal counsel, expert or other advisor to assist with the execution of its duties and responsibilities as set forth in this Charter. The Committee shall have full, unrestricted access to

Company records.

Duties and Responsibilities

To fulfill its purpose and responsibilities, the Committee shall:

1. Review, at least annually, the makeup of the Board and its committees (including the proportion of independent directors serving on the Board) to assess whether the Board's composition is consistent with criteria established by the Board, and recommend, as appropriate, changes in number, function or membership including to align with NYSE and regulatory requirements.

2. Assess the qualifications, contributions and independence of incumbent directors in determining whether to recommend them for reelection to the Board.

3. To determine the qualifications, qualities, skills and other expertise required to be a director and to develop, and recommend to the Board for its approval, criteria to be considered in selecting nominees for director.

4. Identify, recruit, screen and interview individuals that the Committee believes are qualified to become Board members, and recommend that the Board select the director nominees to stand for election at each annual meeting of stockholders of the Company in which directors will be elected.

5. Consider potential director candidates recommended by the Company's management and stockholders in the same manner as nominees identified by the Committee.

6. In the event there is a vacancy on the Board, identify individuals that the Committee believes are qualified to become Board members, and recommend such individual(s) for appointment to the Board. 7. Identify Board members qualified to fill any vacancy on a standing committee of the Board, and recommend directors for appointment to any such committee. 8. Develop and review periodically a succession plan for the Chief Executive Officer, and screen and recommend to the Board for approval candidate(s) for that position. 9. Develop, recommend to the Board, and review annually a set of corporate governance guidelines applicable to the Company and monitor compliance with such guidelines. 10. Determine stock ownership guidelines for the Company's directors, if deemed appropriate, and monitor compliance with such guidelines. 11. To develop a process for an annual evaluation of the Board and its committees and to oversee the conduct of this annual evaluation. 12. Develop and oversee an orientation program for new directors and a continuing education program for all directors. 13. Review and when appropriate make recommendations to the Board regarding Company policies concerning corporate and social issues important to the Company, including those raised by stockholder proposals, except to the extent such issues relate to human capital management. 14. Report regularly to the Board on the activities of the Committee. 15. Conduct an annual performance evaluation of the Committee. 16. Review the adequacy of this charter at least annually and recommend any proposed changes to the Board for approval. 17. Perform such other duties and responsibilities, consistent with this charter, the Company's bylaws, governing law, the rules and regulations of the NYSE, the federal securities laws and such other requirements applicable to the Company, delegated to the Committee by the Board. Miscellaneous

This Committee charter is not intended to change or augment the obligations of the Company or its directors or management under the federal securities laws or to create new standards for determining whether directors or management have fulfilled their duties, including fiduciary duties under applicable law.