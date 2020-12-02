Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.    BRMK

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.

(BRMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Broadmark Realty Capital : Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Charter

12/02/2020 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adopted by the Board of Directors as of November 5, 2020

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.

NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE CHARTER

Purpose

The purpose of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (the "Company") shall be:

  • 1. to develop and recommend to the Board for approval qualification standards and other criteria for selecting new members of the Board, identify, evaluate and recommend to the Board individuals qualified to become members of the Board, consistent with qualification standards and other criteria approved by the Board, and recommend to the Board such individuals as Board nominees for the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders;

  • 2. to oversee the annual performance evaluations of the Board and its committees and management; and

  • 3. to oversee and consider matters of corporate governance, including developing and recommending to the Board a set of corporate governance guidelines applicable to the Company.

Composition; Appointment

The Committee shall be comprised of three or more members of the Board. Each member of the Committee shall be independent in accordance with the requirements of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). Determinations as to whether a particular member of the Board satisfies the requirements for membership on the Committee shall be made by the Board.

Committee members shall be appointed by the Board. Committee members shall hold their offices until their successors are appointed and qualified, or until their earlier resignation or removal, and may be removed by the Board in its discretion. All vacancies in the Committee shall be filled by the Board. The Board shall designate one member of the Committee to serve as Chairman of the Committee.

Meetings

The Committee shall meet periodically, as deemed necessary by the Committee to carry out its duties and responsibilities. The Committee shall meet at such times as determined by the Chairman of the Committee or by any two Committee members. The Chairman of the Committee shall preside over all meetings of the Committee. A majority of the members of the Committee shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. The Committee may act only upon approval of a majority of its members present at any meeting at which a quorum is present, or by the unanimous written consent of all Committee members. The Committee may meet by telephone, video conference or similar means of remote communication. The Committee shall maintain copies

1

of minutes of each meeting of the Committee and each written consent to take action without a meeting, reflecting the actions so authorized or taken by the Committee. A copy of the minutes of each meeting and all consents shall be placed in the Company's minute book.

Delegation

The Committee may form one or more subcommittees, each of which may take such actions as may be delegated by the Committee.

External Advisers

The Committee shall have the authority to retain and terminate search firms and other consultants to assist in the identification and evaluation of director candidates, including the sole authority to approve the search firms' or consultants' fees and other retention terms. The

Committee shall also have authority to obtain advice and assistance from any officer or employee of the Company or, at the Company's expense but at funding levels determined by the Committee,

any outside legal counsel, expert or other advisor to assist with the execution of its duties and responsibilities as set forth in this Charter. The Committee shall have full, unrestricted access to

Company records.

Duties and Responsibilities

To fulfill its purpose and responsibilities, the Committee shall:

  • 1. Review, at least annually, the makeup of the Board and its committees (including the proportion of independent directors serving on the Board) to assess whether the Board's composition is consistent with criteria established by the Board, and

    recommend, as appropriate, changes in number, function or membership including to align with NYSE and regulatory requirements.

  • 2. Assess the qualifications, contributions and independence of incumbent directors in determining whether to recommend them for reelection to the Board.

  • 3. To determine the qualifications, qualities, skills and other expertise required to be a director and to develop, and recommend to the Board for its approval, criteria to be considered in selecting nominees for director.

  • 4. Identify, recruit, screen and interview individuals that the Committee believes are qualified to become Board members, and recommend that the Board select the director nominees to stand for election at each annual meeting of stockholders of the Company in which directors will be elected.

  • 5. Consider potential director candidates recommended by the Company's management and stockholders in the same manner as nominees identified by the Committee.

6.

In the event there is a vacancy on the Board, identify individuals that the Committee

believes are qualified to become Board members, and recommend such

individual(s) for appointment to the Board.

7.

Identify Board members qualified to fill any vacancy on a standing committee of

the Board, and recommend directors for appointment to any such committee.

8.

Develop and review periodically a succession plan for the Chief Executive Officer,

and screen and recommend to the Board for approval candidate(s) for that position.

9.

Develop, recommend to the Board, and review annually a set of corporate

governance guidelines applicable to the Company and monitor compliance with

such guidelines.

10.

Determine stock ownership guidelines for the Company's directors, if deemed

appropriate, and monitor compliance with such guidelines.

11.

To develop a process for an annual evaluation of the Board and its committees and

to oversee the conduct of this annual evaluation.

12.

Develop and oversee an orientation program for new directors and a continuing

education program for all directors.

13.

Review and when appropriate make recommendations to the Board regarding

Company policies concerning corporate and social issues important to the

Company, including those raised by stockholder proposals, except to the extent such

issues relate to human capital management.

14.

Report regularly to the Board on the activities of the Committee.

15.

Conduct an annual performance evaluation of the Committee.

16.

Review the adequacy of this charter at least annually and recommend any proposed

changes to the Board for approval.

17.

Perform such other duties and responsibilities, consistent with this charter, the

Company's bylaws, governing law, the rules and regulations of the NYSE, the

federal securities laws and such other requirements applicable to the Company,

delegated to the Committee by the Board.

Miscellaneous

This Committee charter is not intended to change or augment the obligations of the Company or its directors or management under the federal securities laws or to create new standards for determining whether directors or management have fulfilled their duties, including fiduciary duties under applicable law.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 18:10:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.
01:12pBROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL : Audit Committee Charter
PU
01:12pBROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL : Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Charter
PU
01:12pBROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL : Compensation Committee Charter
PU
11/09BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
11/09BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL : Declares Monthly Dividend for November 2020
BU
11/09BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
11/09BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/21BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL : Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and..
BU
10/13BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL : Declares Monthly Dividend for October 2020
BU
09/23BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 119 M - -
Net income 2020 92,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 7,71%
Capitalization 1 346 M 1 346 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,00 $
Last Close Price 10,18 $
Spread / Highest target 8,06%
Spread / Average Target 8,06%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey B. Pyatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Louis Schocken Chairman
Linda Koa Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
David Schneider Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steve Haggerty Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.-20.16%1 346
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%39 635
ORIX CORPORATION-12.59%18 796
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-12.61%18 372
ACOM CO., LTD.2.62%7 565
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED51.51%6 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ