  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BRMK   US11135B1008

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.

(BRMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Broadmark Realty Capital : Declares Monthly Dividend for June 2021

06/16/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock for June 2021. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to the Company’s overall business, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is an internally managed commercial real estate finance company that offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 135 M - -
Net income 2021 102 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 7,72%
Capitalization 1 457 M 1 457 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,89x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,50 $
Last Close Price 10,99 $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey B. Pyatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Schneider Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Joseph Louis Schocken Chairman
Linda Koa Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Kevin M. Luebbers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.7.75%1 457
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.9.23%12 908
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.11.35%9 118
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.36.06%7 536
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.9.76%5 091
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.20.45%4 876