Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Broadpeak
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBPK   FR001400AJZ7

BROADPEAK

(ALBPK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:18:05 2023-06-19 am EDT
5.560 EUR   +2.96%
01:17pBroadpeak Sa : Appointment of Inma Casero as an independent Board member
PU
06/11Certain Ordinary Shares of Broadpeak Société anonyme are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 11-JUN-2023.
CI
05/16Broadpeak Sa : Publication by Broadpeak of its 2023 first-quarter revenue
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BROADPEAK SA: Appointment of Inma Casero as an independent Board member

06/19/2023 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Streaming the change

Appointment of Inma Casero as an independent Board member

Approval of all other resolutions at the Annual General Meeting held on 15 June

Cesson-Sévigné (France), 19 June 2023

Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, announces that all of the resolutions submitted to its Combined General Meeting, held on 15 June in Cesson-Sévigné, have been approved1.

In particular, the shareholders approved (by 99.7% of the votes cast) the appointment of Inma Casero as a Board member. As Pascal Portelli's term of office was renewed, Broadpeak's Board of directors now has two independent members, within the meaning of the Middlenext code, out of a total of seven.

Inma Casero brings solid experience in organisational development and in leading culturally diverse teams in the United States, Latin America, Europe and the Asia- Pacific region. A graduate in law and business administration from the University of Castille - La Manche (Spain) and in organisational leadership from Harvard Business School (USA), Inma Casero is the Deputy Group HR Officer at Capgemini, which she joined in 2012.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to support the expansion of Broadpeak, a brilliant young company that has seen tremendous business growth in recent years, driven by major technological advances, particularly in reducing the carbon footprint of video streaming. I will draw on my HR and CSR expertise for the benefit of the teams and to contribute to the future success of Broadpeak, which has all the attributes to become a flagship player in the French tech space," says Inma Casero.

Upcoming events:

1 Documentation relating to the General Meeting and all of the resolutions is available on the website broadpeak.tv/investors/

1

Streaming the change

  • 2023 half-year Revenue: 25 july 2023, after market close
  • 2023 half-year Results: 17 october 2023, after market close

CONTACTS

BROADPEAK

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

FINANCIAL / CORPORATE PRESS

Investors@broadpeak.tv

broadpeak@actifin.fr

michael.scholze@actifin.fr

+ 33(0)2 22 74 03 50

+ 33(0)1 56 88 11 25

+ 33(0)1 56 88 11 14

Broadpeak, S.A. - Zone des champs blancs, 15 rue Claude Chappe, 35 510 Cesson-Sévigné,

France

VAT Number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063 00054

avec un capital social de 250.615,60 euros

Tel: +33 (0)2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

About Broadpeak

Since its creation, Broadpeak has grown with a sole purpose in mind: to roll out software solutions worldwide streaming content that people love with a compelling quality of experience. These solutions target the world's leading players, including large TV and telecom operators and global broadcasting platforms (OTTs), as well as new media in the corporate, sports and entertainment segments. At the end of 2022, Broadpeak had 150 customers across 50 countries, representing 200 million spectators worldwide These include leading players such as Bouygues Telecom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, HBO, Mola TV, StarHub TV+ and Megacableò. Broadpeak has more than 320 employees in 23 countries. The company is mainly based in France (head office in Cesson Sévigné near Rennes) but is also present in the United States (Denver), Canada (Ottawa), Brazil (Sao Paulo), Singapore and Dubai. Broadpeak generates approximately 90% of its revenue internationally. Since 2015, Broadpeak has posted average annual growth of more than 30%. For 2026, the objective is to reach €100 million in sales, i.e. a more than threefold increase in activity compared to 2021, with an EBITDA margin of 20%.

2

Disclaimer

Broadpeak SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 17:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BROADPEAK
01:17pBroadpeak Sa : Appointment of Inma Casero as an independent Board member
PU
06/11Certain Ordinary Shares of Broadpeak Société anonyme are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement..
CI
05/16Broadpeak Sa : Publication by Broadpeak of its 2023 first-quarter revenue
EQ
05/16BROADPEAK : 1st quarter turnover
CO
04/27Broadpeak Sa : Broadpeak publishes its annual results
EQ
04/27BROADPEAK : Annual results
CO
04/27Broadpeak Société anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
04/06Broadpeak Sa : Broadpeak is launching a new CDN solution offering unparalleled technologic..
EQ
03/02Global markets live: Haleon, Best Buy, Macy's, HSBC, GSK...
MS
03/01Global markets live: HP, Kohl's, Lowe's, BP, Rivian...
MS
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 49,8 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net income 2023 1,25 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
Net cash 2023 2,25 M 2,46 M 2,46 M
P/E ratio 2023 54,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 67,5 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BROADPEAK
Duration : Period :
Broadpeak Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADPEAK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,40 €
Average target price 9,00 €
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacques Le Mancq Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecrivain Chief Financial Officer
Dominique Colombel Chief Technical Officer & Director
Yann Le Bars Operation Director
Fabrice Bellanger Vice President-International Sales & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROADPEAK-4.93%74
SONY GROUP CORPORATION37.17%119 915
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION49.44%27 345
LG ELECTRONICS INC.43.93%16 602
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD7.60%9 534
NIKON CORPORATION55.53%4 470
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer