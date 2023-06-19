BROADPEAK SA: Appointment of Inma Casero as an independent Board member

Appointment of Inma Casero as an independent Board member

Approval of all other resolutions at the Annual General Meeting held on 15 June

Cesson-Sévigné (France), 19 June 2023

Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, announces that all of the resolutions submitted to its Combined General Meeting, held on 15 June in Cesson-Sévigné, have been approved1.

In particular, the shareholders approved (by 99.7% of the votes cast) the appointment of Inma Casero as a Board member. As Pascal Portelli's term of office was renewed, Broadpeak's Board of directors now has two independent members, within the meaning of the Middlenext code, out of a total of seven.

Inma Casero brings solid experience in organisational development and in leading culturally diverse teams in the United States, Latin America, Europe and the Asia- Pacific region. A graduate in law and business administration from the University of Castille - La Manche (Spain) and in organisational leadership from Harvard Business School (USA), Inma Casero is the Deputy Group HR Officer at Capgemini, which she joined in 2012.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to support the expansion of Broadpeak, a brilliant young company that has seen tremendous business growth in recent years, driven by major technological advances, particularly in reducing the carbon footprint of video streaming. I will draw on my HR and CSR expertise for the benefit of the teams and to contribute to the future success of Broadpeak, which has all the attributes to become a flagship player in the French tech space," says Inma Casero.

1 Documentation relating to the General Meeting and all of the resolutions is available on the website broadpeak.tv/investors/

