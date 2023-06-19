BROADPEAK SA: Appointment of Inma Casero as an independent Board member
06/19/2023 | 01:17pm EDT
Streaming the change
Appointment of Inma Casero as an independent Board member
Approval of all other resolutions at the Annual General Meeting held on 15 June
Cesson-Sévigné (France), 19 June 2023
Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, announces that all of the resolutions submitted to its Combined General Meeting, held on 15 June in Cesson-Sévigné, have been approved1.
In particular, the shareholders approved (by 99.7% of the votes cast) the appointment of Inma Casero as a Board member. As Pascal Portelli's term of office was renewed, Broadpeak's Board of directors now has two independent members, within the meaning of the Middlenext code, out of a total of seven.
Inma Casero brings solid experience in organisational development and in leading culturally diverse teams in the United States, Latin America, Europe and the Asia- Pacific region. A graduate in law and business administration from the University of Castille - La Manche (Spain) and in organisational leadership from Harvard Business School (USA), Inma Casero is the Deputy Group HR Officer at Capgemini, which she joined in 2012.
"I am delighted to have the opportunity to support the expansion of Broadpeak, a brilliant young company that has seen tremendous business growth in recent years, driven by major technological advances, particularly in reducing the carbon footprint of video streaming. I will draw on my HR and CSR expertise for the benefit of the teams and to contribute to the future success of Broadpeak, which has all the attributes to become a flagship player in the French tech space," says Inma Casero.
Upcoming events:
1 Documentation relating to the General Meeting and all of the resolutions is available on the website broadpeak.tv/investors/
1
Streaming the change
2023 half-year Revenue: 25 july 2023, after market close
2023 half-year Results: 17 october 2023, after market close
CONTACTS
BROADPEAK
FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION
FINANCIAL / CORPORATE PRESS
Investors@broadpeak.tv
broadpeak@actifin.fr
michael.scholze@actifin.fr
+ 33(0)2 22 74 03 50
+ 33(0)1 56 88 11 25
+ 33(0)1 56 88 11 14
Broadpeak, S.A. - Zone des champs blancs, 15 rue Claude Chappe, 35 510 Cesson-Sévigné,
Since its creation, Broadpeak has grown with a sole purpose in mind: to roll out software solutions worldwide streaming content that people love with a compelling quality of experience. These solutions target the world's leading players, including large TV and telecom operators and global broadcasting platforms (OTTs), as well as new media in the corporate, sports and entertainment segments. At the end of 2022, Broadpeak had 150 customers across 50 countries, representing 200 million spectators worldwide These include leading players such as Bouygues Telecom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, HBO, Mola TV, StarHub TV+ and Megacableò. Broadpeak has more than 320 employees in 23 countries. The company is mainly based in France (head office in Cesson Sévigné near Rennes) but is also present in the United States (Denver), Canada (Ottawa), Brazil (Sao Paulo), Singapore and Dubai. Broadpeak generates approximately 90% of its revenue internationally. Since 2015, Broadpeak has posted average annual growth of more than 30%. For 2026, the objective is to reach €100 million in sales, i.e. a more than threefold increase in activity compared to 2021, with an EBITDA margin of 20%.