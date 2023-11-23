Bouygues Telecom Becomes First Operator in France to Stream Video in Multicast ABR With Broadpeak's nanoCDN Solution

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France - Nov. 23, 2023 - Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced today that Bouygues Telecom, a global communications operator in France, has deployed Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR technology. nanoCDN decreases the impact of streaming on the network while guaranteeing optimal video experience. Offered on Bouygues Telecom's Bbox Smart TV[1], multcastABR will be available on more than 30 high-audience channels by early 2024.

As the consumption of streaming video content continues to grow, it results in a significant increase in the amount of data delivered via operators' networks. To address this shift in usage, Bouygues Telecom has started using Broadpeak® and its nanoCDN™ Multicast-ABR technology, which reduces traffic by 90% compared to unicast content without compromising the quality of experience.

"The strong growth of video streaming puts a sustained strain on our network, especially when it comes to popular programs streamed live on high-traffic channels," said Jean-Paul Arzel, Chief Technical Officer at Bouygues Telecom. "The nanoCDN multicast ABR solution is a game changer, allowing us to reduce network impact while guaranteeing the best viewing experience for our customers. A first in France, this was made possible thanks to our collaboration with Broadpeak, a pioneer and leader in the multicast ABR market."

Broadpeak's nanoCDN Multicast ABR solution includes a software in the headend, which pulls source ABR (Adaptive Bitrate) streams and embeds them into Multicast - solving scalability and potential quality issues. The nanoCDN agent, within the home gateways, converts the received stream back to Unicast, enabling video delivery to the SmartTV.

From May this year, multicast ABR has been available to those Bouygues Telecom customers who have subscribed to a Bbox Smart TV1 offer and are equipped with a compatible modem. Since then, several channels have been gradually activated with multicast ABR with results showing a 94% decrease in delivered data volume over the last three months.

Building on this success, the technology will be offered for a total of 30 high-traffic channels by early 2024, including general and news channels, as well as sports and entertainment channels.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Bouygues Telecom and offer them an innovative solution to manage video traffic peaks, especially during live events," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. "nanoCDN allows Bouygues Telecom to guarantee an excellent experience to their subscribers, an increasingly important requirement among end-users."

Already available to some Bouygues Telecom customers, Broadpeak's multicast ABR solution will be gradually deployed to the entire Bbox Smart TV user base.

About Broadpeak ® (https://broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

Broadpeak is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (code ISIN: FR001400AJZ7; ticker: ALBPK)

About Bouygues Telecom

Bouygues Telecom is 90.5%-owned by the Bouygues group. As a full-service electronic communications operator, Bouygues Telecom stands out by providing its 28 million customers access to the best technology has to offer on a daily basis. The very high quality of its 5G and 4G network, which currently covers 99% of the French population, combined with its fixed and Cloud services, provide its customers with simple solutions, enabling them to fully enjoy their digital lives, both in the home and at work, regardless of their location. Bouygues Telecom's 5G network now covers nearly 15,000 municipalities and over 3 out of 4 people in France. Since 2000, Bouygues Telecom has pursued an environmental policy that aims to reconcile improved access to quality digital services for all with a reduction in its environmental impact. In October 2022, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) endorsed Bouygues Telecom's short-term greenhouse gas reduction targets for the period 2021-2027.

#OnEstFaitPourEtreEnsemble www.corporate.bouyguestelecom.fr

[1] Bouygues Telecom customers who have subscriber to the Bbox SmartTV and equipped with compatible modem.