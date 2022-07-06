Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BR   US11133T1034

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

(BR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
146.15 USD   -0.18%
06:56aBroadridge Appoints Tyler Derr as Chief Technology Officer
PR
06/30Société Générale is the Latest Global Bank to join Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo Platform
PR
06/24BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.(NYSE : BR) added to Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Broadridge Appoints Tyler Derr as Chief Technology Officer

07/06/2022 | 06:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Tyler Derr has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) effective July 1, 2022. In this role, he will serve as the senior-most technology officer in Broadridge's delivery of world-class SaaS and other service offerings to leading financial services clients. He will be responsible for overseeing Broadridge's global technology teams including enterprise-wide software engineering, product delivery, architecture, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and technology operations.

"Tyler has been instrumental in taking our technology capability to the next level as we scale to become the leading global Fintech serving Governance, Capital Markets, and Wealth and Investment Management," said Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer of Broadridge. "Tyler's vision and proven ability to build high performing teams will be invaluable as we continue to evolve Broadridge to the next phase of technology leadership and growth for clients, shareholders, and associates."

Mr. Derr said, "It's an exciting time to become the next CTO of Broadridge. We are executing our vision of becoming the leading technology partner for our clients by delivering innovative solutions based on a modern componentized architecture that continues to continuously grow our interoperability and scalability. That evolution is allowing us to drive ever increasing value to clients while building great careers for the most talented technology associates in the industry."

In his new role, Mr. Derr will report directly to CEO Tim Gokey. Mr. Derr has been with Broadridge for 10 years as CTO and later Chief Administrative Officer for Broadridge's Global Technology and Operations (GTO) business. In 2021, Tyler was recognized by The Financial Technology Report as the top ranked FinTech Product Executive for his vision, business acumen and leadership across teams. Most recently, he has focused on Broadridge's industry-leading wealth initiative. Prior to joining Broadridge, Mr. Derr worked at Oppenheimer, as the CTO for the global tax business of H&R Block, and in private equity.

Mr. Derr succeeds John Hogan who served in this role since 2014 and earlier this year requested to transition to a new leadership role. Mr. Hogan will advise Mr. Gokey and Mr. Derr in his new role and continue his firmwide roles on Risk and Capital Committees and oversee Broadridge's India Operations reporting to Mr. Gokey.

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
+ 1 516-472-5129
Edings.thibault@broadridge.com

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
+1 212-918-6966
Gregg.rosenberg@broadridge.com

Tyler Derr

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-appoints-tyler-derr-as-chief-technology-officer-301581044.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
06:56aBroadridge Appoints Tyler Derr as Chief Technology Officer
PR
06/30Société Générale is the Latest Global Bank to join Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo..
PR
06/24BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. : BR) added to Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/14BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/13Fitch Affirms Broadridge at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annu..
CI
05/24New European ESG Reporting Service for Asset Managers Launched by Broadridge Ahead of U..
PR
05/23Broadridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
PR
05/16BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/12Broadridge Financial Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64/Share; Payable July..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations