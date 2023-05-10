Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BR   US11133T1034

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

(BR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  15:44:17 10/05/2023 BST
153.70 USD   +0.75%
Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.725 Per Share

05/10/2023 | 03:16pm BST
NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.725 per share. The dividend is payable July 6, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.  

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors
broadridgeir@broadridge.com 

Media
mediarelations@broadridge.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-725-per-share-301821028.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
