    BR   US11133T1034

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

(BR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
153.21 USD   -0.80%
Broadridge Financial : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K

09/26/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
Revenues by Product and by Type
Historical
Updated(1)
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022

Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022
($ in millions)
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Investor Communication
Solutions ("ICS")
Regulatory
$
783.0
$
940.2
$
165.5
$
166.4
$
321.7
$
423.9
$
1,077.4
$
778.5
$
937.9
$
165.4
$
166.2
$
320.9
$
422.8
$
1,075.4
Data-driven fund solutions
331.3
343.8
83.3
88.8
90.7
102.9
365.8
328.6
342.2
83.2
88.5
90.2
101.7
363.7
Issuer
156.4
188.6
20.6
23.7
46.3
125.4
215.9
156.3
188.5
20.6
23.7
46.3
125.3
215.9
Customer communications
568.0
569.5
140.9
148.2
171.5
155.2
615.8
565.6
568.3
140.9
148.1
171.3
155.0
615.4
Total ICS Recurring fee revenues
1,838.7
2,042.1
410.3
427.1
630.2
807.4
2,275.0
1,829.0
2,036.9
410.2
426.5
628.7
804.9
2,270.3
Equity and other
78.3
123.3
27.6
24.6
25.0
37.9
115.1
76.8
123.0
27.6
24.6
25.0
37.8
115.0
Mutual funds
98.0
112.2
48.8
40.1
33.7
31.9
154.5
98.7
112.1
48.8
40.1
33.6
31.9
154.4
Total ICS Event-driven fee revenues

176.3

235.5

76.3

64.7

58.7

69.8

269.6

175.5

235.0

76.3

64.7

58.6

69.7

269.4
Distribution revenues
1,446.1
1,549.5
366.9
401.5
472.4
476.7
1,717.6
1,443.8
1,548.3
367.0
401.4
472.1
476.5
1,717.0
Total ICS Revenues
$
3,461.1
$
3,827.0
$
853.5
$
893.3
$
1,161.4
$
1,354.0
$
4,262.1
$
3,448.2
$
3,820.2
$
853.4
$
892.7
$
1,159.4
$
1,351.1
$
4,256.6
Global Technology and
Operations ("GTO")
Capital markets
$
615.2
$
661.3
$
209.4
$
224.1
$
247.2
$
240.1
$
920.8
$
603.0
$
656.0
$
208.6
$
221.0
$
241.4
$
231.7
$
902.7
Wealth and investment management
492.2
524.9
131.2
146.4
134.3
141.6
553.6
477.9
517.5
130.8
145.9
133.0
140.0
549.7
Total GTO Recurring fee revenues
1,107.4
1,186.2
340.6
370.6
381.5
381.7
1,474.4
1,080.8
1,173.5
339.4
366.9
374.3
371.7
1,452.4
Foreign currency exchange
(39.4
)
(19.5
)
(1.2
)
(4.3
)
(9.1
)
(12.8
)
(27.4
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Revenues
$
4,529.0
$
4,993.7
$
1,192.9
$
1,259.6
$
1,533.7
$
1,722.9
$
5,709.1
$
4,529.0
$
4,993.7
$
1,192.9
$
1,259.6
$
1,533.7
$
1,722.9
$
5,709.1
Revenues by Type
Recurring fee revenues
$
2,946.1
$
3,228.3
$
750.8
$
797.6
$
1,011.7
$
1,189.2
$
3,749.3
$
2,909.8
$
3,210.4
$
749.6
$
793.5
$
1,003.0
$
1,176.6
$
3,722.7
Event-driven fee revenues
176.3
235.5
76.3
64.7
58.7
69.8
269.6
175.5
235.0
76.3
64.7
58.6
69.7
269.4
Distribution revenues
1,446.1
1,549.5
366.9
401.5
472.4
476.7
1,717.6
1,443.8
1,548.3
367.0
401.4
472.1
476.5
1,717.0
Foreign currency exchange
(39.4
)
(19.5
)
(1.2
)
(4.3
)
(9.1
)
(12.8
)
(27.4
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Revenues
$
4,529.0
$
4,993.7
$
1,192.9
$
1,259.6
$
1,533.7
$
1,722.9
$
5,709.1
$
4,529.0
$
4,993.7
$
1,192.9
$
1,259.6
$
1,533.7
$
1,722.9
$
5,709.1

(1)
Reflects actual foreign exchange rates applicable to the individual periods presented.
Segment Earnings (Loss) before Income Taxes
Historical
Updated(1)
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022
($ in millions)
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Investor Communication Solutions
$
458.0
$
596.0
$
82.4
$
58.8
$
220.7
$
364.4
$
726.3
$
455.0
$
594.6
$
82.4
$
58.7
$
220.0
$
363.5
$
724.7
Global Technology and Operations
222.5
200.3
18.7
34.4
49.8
36.7
139.5
212.0
194.9
18.6
33.9
48.6
38.4
139.4
Other
(83.1
)
(90.1
)
(21.5
)
(39.7
)
(44.5
)
(83.2
)
(188.9
)
(87.5
)
(93.3
)
(22.8
)
(40.8
)
(45.2
)
(83.1
)
(191.9
)
Foreign currency exchange
(17.8
)
(10.1
)
(1.4
)
(1.7
)
(2.5
)
0.9
(4.7
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
$
579.5
$
696.2
$
78.2
$
51.9
$
223.3
$
318.8
$
672.2
$
579.5
$
696.2
$
78.2
$
51.9
$
223.3
$
318.8
$
672.2

(1)
Reflects actual foreign exchange rates applicable to the individual periods presented.
Amortization of Acquired Intangibles and Purchased Intellectual Property
Historical
Updated(1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022

2020

2021

Q1

Q2
Q3
Q4
Total

2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4

Total
Investor Communication Solutions
$
83.1
$
86.8
$
20.9
$
16.2
$
16.2
$
16.0
$
69.3
$
81.7
$
86.0
$
20.9
$
16.1
$
16.0
$
15.7
$
68.7
Global Technology and Operations
42.0
67.6
48.4
47.6
47.2
46.1
189.3
39.7
66.2
47.8
46.4
44.8
42.5
181.5
Other
1.5
1.5
-
-
-
-
-
1.5
1.5
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency exchange
(3.7
)
(2.3
)
(0.6
)
(1.3
)
(2.6
)
(3.9
)
(8.4
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
$
122.9
$
153.7
$
68.7
$
62.5
$
60.8
$
58.2
$
250.2
$
122.9
$
153.7
$
68.7
$
62.5
$
60.8
$
58.2
$
250.2

(1)
Reflects actual foreign exchange rates applicable to the individual periods presented.

Historical
Updated(1)
($ in millions) Fiscal Year Fiscal Year 2022 Fiscal Year Fiscal Year 2022

2020

2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Closed Sales
$
228.4
$
232.1
$
29.8
$
82.7
$
57.5
$
111.9
$
281.9
$
224.0
$
231.0
$
29.7
$
82.2
$
57.0
$
110.5
$
279.5

(1)
Reflects actual foreign exchange rates applicable to the individual periods presented.

Disclaimer

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 20:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
