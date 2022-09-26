Broadridge Financial : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
Revenues by Product and by Type
Historical
Updated(1)
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022
($ in millions)
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Investor Communication
Solutions ("ICS")
Regulatory
$
783.0
$
940.2
$
165.5
$
166.4
$
321.7
$
423.9
$
1,077.4
$
778.5
$
937.9
$
165.4
$
166.2
$
320.9
$
422.8
$
1,075.4
Data-driven fund solutions
331.3
343.8
83.3
88.8
90.7
102.9
365.8
328.6
342.2
83.2
88.5
90.2
101.7
363.7
Issuer
156.4
188.6
20.6
23.7
46.3
125.4
215.9
156.3
188.5
20.6
23.7
46.3
125.3
215.9
Customer communications
568.0
569.5
140.9
148.2
171.5
155.2
615.8
565.6
568.3
140.9
148.1
171.3
155.0
615.4
Total ICS Recurring fee revenues
1,838.7
2,042.1
410.3
427.1
630.2
807.4
2,275.0
1,829.0
2,036.9
410.2
426.5
628.7
804.9
2,270.3
Equity and other
78.3
123.3
27.6
24.6
25.0
37.9
115.1
76.8
123.0
27.6
24.6
25.0
37.8
115.0
Mutual funds
98.0
112.2
48.8
40.1
33.7
31.9
154.5
98.7
112.1
48.8
40.1
33.6
31.9
154.4
Total ICS Event-driven fee revenues
176.3
235.5
76.3
64.7
58.7
69.8
269.6
175.5
235.0
76.3
64.7
58.6
69.7
269.4
Distribution revenues
1,446.1
1,549.5
366.9
401.5
472.4
476.7
1,717.6
1,443.8
1,548.3
367.0
401.4
472.1
476.5
1,717.0
Total ICS Revenues
$
3,461.1
$
3,827.0
$
853.5
$
893.3
$
1,161.4
$
1,354.0
$
4,262.1
$
3,448.2
$
3,820.2
$
853.4
$
892.7
$
1,159.4
$
1,351.1
$
4,256.6
Global Technology and
Operations ("GTO")
Capital markets
$
615.2
$
661.3
$
209.4
$
224.1
$
247.2
$
240.1
$
920.8
$
603.0
$
656.0
$
208.6
$
221.0
$
241.4
$
231.7
$
902.7
Wealth and investment management
492.2
524.9
131.2
146.4
134.3
141.6
553.6
477.9
517.5
130.8
145.9
133.0
140.0
549.7
Total GTO Recurring fee revenues
1,107.4
1,186.2
340.6
370.6
381.5
381.7
1,474.4
1,080.8
1,173.5
339.4
366.9
374.3
371.7
1,452.4
Foreign currency exchange
(39.4
)
(19.5
)
(1.2
)
(4.3
)
(9.1
)
(12.8
)
(27.4
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Revenues
$
4,529.0
$
4,993.7
$
1,192.9
$
1,259.6
$
1,533.7
$
1,722.9
$
5,709.1
$
4,529.0
$
4,993.7
$
1,192.9
$
1,259.6
$
1,533.7
$
1,722.9
$
5,709.1
Revenues by Type
Recurring fee revenues
$
2,946.1
$
3,228.3
$
750.8
$
797.6
$
1,011.7
$
1,189.2
$
3,749.3
$
2,909.8
$
3,210.4
$
749.6
$
793.5
$
1,003.0
$
1,176.6
$
3,722.7
Event-driven fee revenues
176.3
235.5
76.3
64.7
58.7
69.8
269.6
175.5
235.0
76.3
64.7
58.6
69.7
269.4
Distribution revenues
1,446.1
1,549.5
366.9
401.5
472.4
476.7
1,717.6
1,443.8
1,548.3
367.0
401.4
472.1
476.5
1,717.0
Foreign currency exchange
(39.4
)
(19.5
)
(1.2
)
(4.3
)
(9.1
)
(12.8
)
(27.4
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Revenues
$
4,529.0
$
4,993.7
$
1,192.9
$
1,259.6
$
1,533.7
$
1,722.9
$
5,709.1
$
4,529.0
$
4,993.7
$
1,192.9
$
1,259.6
$
1,533.7
$
1,722.9
$
5,709.1
(1)
Reflects actual foreign exchange rates applicable to the individual periods presented.
Segment Earnings (Loss) before Income Taxes
Historical
Updated(1)
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022
($ in millions)
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Investor Communication Solutions
$
458.0
$
596.0
$
82.4
$
58.8
$
220.7
$
364.4
$
726.3
$
455.0
$
594.6
$
82.4
$
58.7
$
220.0
$
363.5
$
724.7
Global Technology and Operations
222.5
200.3
18.7
34.4
49.8
36.7
139.5
212.0
194.9
18.6
33.9
48.6
38.4
139.4
Other
(83.1
)
(90.1
)
(21.5
)
(39.7
)
(44.5
)
(83.2
)
(188.9
)
(87.5
)
(93.3
)
(22.8
)
(40.8
)
(45.2
)
(83.1
)
(191.9
)
Foreign currency exchange
(17.8
)
(10.1
)
(1.4
)
(1.7
)
(2.5
)
0.9
(4.7
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
$
579.5
$
696.2
$
78.2
$
51.9
$
223.3
$
318.8
$
672.2
$
579.5
$
696.2
$
78.2
$
51.9
$
223.3
$
318.8
$
672.2
(1)
Reflects actual foreign exchange rates applicable to the individual periods presented.
Amortization of Acquired Intangibles and Purchased Intellectual Property
Historical
Updated(1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Investor Communication Solutions
$
83.1
$
86.8
$
20.9
$
16.2
$
16.2
$
16.0
$
69.3
$
81.7
$
86.0
$
20.9
$
16.1
$
16.0
$
15.7
$
68.7
Global Technology and Operations
42.0
67.6
48.4
47.6
47.2
46.1
189.3
39.7
66.2
47.8
46.4
44.8
42.5
181.5
Other
1.5
1.5
-
-
-
-
-
1.5
1.5
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency exchange
(3.7
)
(2.3
)
(0.6
)
(1.3
)
(2.6
)
(3.9
)
(8.4
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
$
122.9
$
153.7
$
68.7
$
62.5
$
60.8
$
58.2
$
250.2
$
122.9
$
153.7
$
68.7
$
62.5
$
60.8
$
58.2
$
250.2
(1)
Reflects actual foreign exchange rates applicable to the individual periods presented.
Historical
Updated(1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year 2022
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Closed Sales
$
228.4
$
232.1
$
29.8
$
82.7
$
57.5
$
111.9
$
281.9
$
224.0
$
231.0
$
29.7
$
82.2
$
57.0
$
110.5
$
279.5
(1)
Reflects actual foreign exchange rates applicable to the individual periods presented.
Sales 2023
6 156 M
-
-
Net income 2023
670 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
2 967 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
28,1x
Yield 2023
1,88%
Capitalization
18 116 M
18 116 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,43x
EV / Sales 2024
3,17x
Nbr of Employees
14 300
Free-Float
75,4%
