Scaling a Global Fintech Leader
Investor Presentation
September 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation and other written or oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge" or the "Company") contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical in nature, and which may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "assumes," "projects," "anticipates," "estimates," "we believe," "could be," "on track," and other words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements. In particular, information appearing in the "Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance" section and statements about our three-year objectives are forward-looking statements.
These statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These risks and uncertainties include those risk factors described and discussed in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report"), as they may be updated in any future reports filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed in the 2023 Annual Report.
These risks include:
- Changes in laws and regulations affecting Broadridge's clients or the services provided by Broadridge;
- Broadridge's reliance on a relatively small number of clients, the continued financial health of those clients, and the continued use by such clients of Broadridge's services with favorable pricing terms;
- A material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the information of Broadridge's clients;
- Declines in participation and activity in the securities markets;
- The failure of Broadridge's key service providers to provide the anticipated levels of service;
- A disaster or other significant slowdown or failure of Broadridge's systems or error in the performance of Broadridge's services;
- Overall market, economic and geopolitical conditions and their impact on the securities markets;
- The success of Broadridge in retaining and selling additional services to its existing clients and in obtaining new clients;
- Broadridge's failure to keep pace with changes in technology and demands of its clients;
- Competitive conditions;
- Broadridge's ability to attract and retain key personnel; and
- The impact of new acquisitions and divestitures.
There may be other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. We can give no assurances that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if any of them do, what impact they will have on our results of operations and financial condition.
Broadridge disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as required by law.
© 2023
Use of Non-GAAP financial measures, KPIs and foreign exchange rates
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes certain Non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Operating income, Adjusted Operating income margin, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted Net earnings, Adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), Free cash flow, Free cash flow conversion, and Recurring revenue growth constant currency. Please see the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" section of this presentation for more information on Broadridge's use of Non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures.
Key Performance Indicators
Management focuses on a variety of key indicators to plan, measure and evaluate the Company's business and financial performance. These performance indicators include Revenues and Recurring revenue, as well as Non-GAAP measures of Adjusted Operating income, Adjusted Net earnings, Adjusted EPS, Free cash flow, Recurring revenue growth constant currency, and Closed sales. In addition, management focuses on select operating metrics specific to Broadridge of Record Growth, which is comprised of Stock Record Growth (also referred to as "SRG" or "equity position growth") and Interim Record Growth (also referred to as "IRG" or "mutual fund/ETF position growth"), and Internal Trade Growth ("ITG"). Please refer to Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition of the 2023 Annual Report for a discussion of Revenues, Recurring revenue, Record Growth and Internal Trade Growth in the "Key Performance Indicators" section and the "Results of Operations" section for a description of Closed sales.
Foreign Exchange Rates
Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company changed reporting for segment revenues, segment earnings (loss) before income taxes, segment amortization of acquired intangibles and purchased intellectual property, and Closed sales to reflect the impact of actual foreign exchange rates applicable to the individual periods presented. The presentation of these metrics for the prior periods has been changed to conform to the current period presentation. Total consolidated revenues and earnings before income taxes were not impacted.
Notes on Presentation
Amounts presented in this presentation may not sum due to rounding.
All FY'23 Recurring revenue dollar amounts shown in this presentation are GAAP, and FY'23 Recurring revenue growth percentages are shown as constant
currency (Non-GAAP).
Recurring revenue growth percentages for FY'19 through FY'22 are calculated based on constant foreign currency exchange rates used for internal management reporting as described in the Company's segment footnote within its Form 10-K for each respective year.
Use of Material Contained Herein
The information contained in this presentation is being provided for your convenience and information only. This information is accurate as of the date of its initial presentation. If you plan to use this information for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility. Broadridge assumes no duty to update or revise the information contained in this presentation.
© 2023
A clear path for long term growth
2023
Scaling a
2020
Global
A Global
Fintech
2017
Fintech
Leader
Ready
Leader
2014
for Next
Invest for
Growth
A global Fintech leader addressing a large and growing market
Three franchise businesses
executing on clear
growth strategies grounded in long term trends
Long track record delivering consistent growth and strong
total shareholder returns
© 2023
Broadridge is a global Fintech leader
Broadridge powers the critical infrastructure behind investing, governance, and communications
800
7
$10
MILLION
BILLION
TRILLION
Managing proxy voting for
Distributing more than
~800M equity shareholder
7B critical communications
positions
each year
Powering $10T per day in fixed income and equity trades
$60 billion and growing market opportunity
© 2023
