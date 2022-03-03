Broadridge Financial : Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Investor Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and other written or oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge" or the "Company") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that

are not historical in nature, and which may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "assumes," "projects," "anticipates," "estimates," "we believe," "could be," "on track," and other words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements. In particular, information appearing in the "Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance" section and statements about our three-year objectives are forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These risks and uncertainties include those risk factors described and discussed in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report"), as they may be updated in any future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed in the 2021 Annual Report.

These risks include:

The potential impact and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic ("Covid-19") on the business of Broadridge, Broadridge's results of operations and financial performance, any measures Broadridge has and may take in response to Covid-19 and any expectations Broadridge may have with respect thereto;

Covid-19 pandemic ("Covid-19") on the business of Broadridge, Broadridge's results of operations and financial performance, any measures Broadridge has and may take in response to Covid-19 and any expectations Broadridge may have with respect thereto; The success of Broadridge in retaining and selling additional services to its existing clients and in obtaining new clients;

Broadridge's reliance on a relatively small number of clients, the continued financial health of those clients, and the continued use by such clients of Broadridge's services with favorable pricing terms;

A material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the information of Broadridge's clients;

Changes in laws and regulations affecting Broadridge's clients or the services provided by Broadridge;

Declines in participation and activity in the securities markets;

The failure of Broadridge's key service providers to provide the anticipated levels of service;

A disaster or other significant slowdown or failure of Broadridge's systems or error in the performance of Broadridge's services;

Overall market and economic conditions and their impact on the securities markets;

Broadridge's failure to keep pace with changes in technology and demands of its clients;

Broadridge's ability to attract and retain key personnel;

The impact of new acquisitions and divestitures; and

Competitive conditions.

Broadridge disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as required by law.