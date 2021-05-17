Broadridge Financial : Announces Closing of $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) ("Broadridge") today announced the closing of its offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.600% senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes"). As previously announced, Broadridge intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under its Term Credit Agreement and for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., TD Securities (USA) LLC., Truist Securities, Inc. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

Investors: Media: Edings Thibault Linda Namias Head of Investor Relations Corporate Communications (516) 472-5129 (631) 254-7711 broadridgeir@broadridge.com linda.namias@broadridge.com

