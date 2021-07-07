Broadridge Financial : to Distribute TIFIN's Suite of Wealth Management Solutions, Accelerating Growth for Financial Advisors

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To better help financial advisors and wealth management clients accelerate growth, Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, and TIFIN , today announced that Broadridge will integrate and distribute a broad range of TIFIN's Fintech wealth solutions that enable advisors to create hyper-personalized solutions for their clients. The distribution agreement follows Broadridge's April 2021 strategic investment in TIFIN, along with J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Morningstar.

"Integrating and distributing TIFIN products on the Broadridge Wealth Platform will enable advisors to deepen client relationships via personalization of service and to improve financial outcomes," said Mike Alexander, President of Wealth Management at Broadridge. "TIFIN products have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to bring unique and innovative solutions to market rapidly, and we are excited to offer our clients the opportunity to leverage these solutions both as part of our core wealth offerings and best-in-class fintech solutions."

Broadridge will integrate with and provide distribution for TIFIN solutions including Positivly , Magnifi , Louise , and Totum , each of which addresses friction in the wealth tech industry. The first product to be distributed through Broadridge is Positivly, an advice personalization platform that enables advisors to tailor proposals and portfolios to each client's unique and holistic financial personality. Advisors will benefit from accelerated practice growth, as they attract and retain more investors who value personalization, instead of one-size-fits-all portfolios. Positivly will be available alongside Broadridge's premium digital marketing offering including websites and personalized digital content.

"We are excited for this strategic partnership with Broadridge and its next-generation front-to-back industry wealth platform as it helps wealth managers grow their businesses through personalization," said Dr. Vinay Nair , Founder, Chairman and CEO of TIFIN "Broadridge has the scale of distribution and complementary wealth offerings to further our core mission at TIFIN -- make investing a more meaningful and relevant component of millions of individuals' financial well-being."

TIFIN's twelve fintech operating companies are all inspired to deliver better portfolio outcomes through a more personalized experience for investors, while accelerating organic growth for advisors and asset managers. TIFIN's innovation capabilities are centered around proven science, investment management, software, and algo technology. This combination of "fin" and "tech" is used to seamlessly allow greater asset flow for asset managers and higher organic growth for financial advisors.

Additional integrated offerings are planned with products that leverage Broadridge's proprietary technologies in artificial intelligence, marketing content and holistic client centric data aggregation.

About TIFIN

TIFIN, also known as THE TIFIN GROUP, is shaping the future of investor experience with a platform of intelligent products that recognize the uniqueness of each investor. Powered by an ecosystem of leaders in finance and technology, TIFIN builds next-gen products by combining investment intelligence, data science, and technology to make investing a more powerful driver of financial wellbeing.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

