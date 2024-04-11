NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, announced that Hope Jarkowski has been appointed Chief Legal Officer, effective May 6, 2024. Jarkowski succeeds Keir Gumbs, who served as Chief Legal Officer until November 2023.

Jarkowski will oversee Broadridge's legal, compliance, regulatory, and government affairs. She will also serve as the primary legal advisor to senior management and the Board of Directors and will help lead Broadridge's internal policy efforts. Additionally, she will serve on the Broadridge Foundation Board, Risk Committee, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Committee.

"Hope is an established leader with strong expertise in securities regulation, corporate governance, and regulatory affairs, making her the perfect person to lead our legal and regulatory function as we execute on our go-forward strategy," said Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer of Broadridge. "As we take advantage of key trends shaping our industry and financial markets more broadly, Hope's counsel, experience, and leadership will bring meaningful impact to Broadridge and our industry."

Jarkowski joins Broadridge from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), where she most recently served as General Counsel, providing legal counsel and regulatory strategy across the NYSE's business segments. Prior to this, she served as Head of Equities for the NYSE with responsibility for strategy, product development, and relationship management across NYSE's businesses. Previously she served as co-head of Regulatory Affairs for NYSE's parent, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE).

Earlier, she held positions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as senior counsel to Commissioner Troy Paredes and as senior securities counsel to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. Prior to her government service, she practiced securities law at both a Fortune 100 law firm and FINRA.

Jarkowski holds an undergraduate degree from Emory University and a J.D. from the Columbus School of Law at The Catholic University. She currently serves on the national board of Junior Achievement and is active in the 100 Women in Finance's Investing in the Next Generation Initiative, which focuses on cultivating a talent pipeline for female leadership in the financial services industry.

