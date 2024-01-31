NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE® magazine has named Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) to its list of the World's Most Admired Companies in the financial data services category for the tenth time. The FORTUNE list, considered one of the leading measures of corporate reputation among the world's largest companies, rates firms on a range of criteria from investment value to global competitiveness and innovation.

Broadridge is a trusted global technology partner at the intersection of financial services, helping clients and the financial industry operate, innovate, and grow. By providing the critical infrastructure and technology solutions that power governance, capital markets, and wealth & investment management, Broadridge helps clients improve business performance and transform investor experience.

"We are honored to receive this recognition, which is a true testament to our team's tireless work to enable our clients' businesses today while transforming them for tomorrow," said Tim Gokey, Broadridge's Chief Executive Officer. "We are delivering the next-generation solutions that help our clients democratize investing, digitize communications, accelerate trading, leverage data and AI, and adapt to regulatory change."

Broadridge is recognized by numerous industry organizations for its innovative technology solutions and capabilities – including earning the Excellence in Operations Award at SIFMA's 50th Annual Operations Conference, being listed on the Chartis RiskTech100 and IDC FinTech Rankings for nine consecutive years, being recognized as a leader in Everest Group's inaugural Wealth Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, being named the "Best Global Proxy Voting Service" by Goodacre's Systems' In The City Awards, and winning the 2023 "Best Corporate Actions Technology" by Asset Servicing Times. These accolades exemplify Broadridge's focus on developing the next-generation technologies and innovations that power the financial services industry.

Broadridge is also frequently recognized by industry organizations for its employer leadership. The company has been certified as a Great Place to Work in the United States, Canada, India, UK, Ireland, Romania, Poland, Czechia, France, Germany, Sweden, Singapore, Japan, and the Philippines. Broadridge has been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" for ten consecutive years, and by The New York State Society of Human Resource Management as a Best Companies to Work for in the State of New York for 16 years.

With a market capitalization of $24 billion, Broadridge has delivered strong returns to shareholders since it became a public company in 2007. Over the 10-year period ended June 30, 2023, Broadridge has delivered annualized total shareholder returns of 22%, placing it squarely in the top quartile of S&P500 companies.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

About FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list

FORTUNE collaborates with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. For more information and to view the complete list of companies, visit: http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/.

