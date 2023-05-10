Advanced search
05/10/2023
NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced that it will be participating at an upcoming investor event which will include a fireside chat with management, available on Broadridge's Investor Relations page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - Boston, Massachusetts
Time and Date: May 22, 2023, at 8:40 AM ET
Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.  

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors                                                                     
broadridgeir@broadridge.com 

Media
mediarelations@broadridge.com 

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-event-301820554.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
