NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that it will be participating at upcoming investor events, one of which will include a fireside chat with management, available on Broadridge's Investor Relations page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – New York City

Date: June 5, 2024

Company Host: Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer, will host individual investor meetings



RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference – New York City

Date and Time: June 11, 2024 at 10:40 AM ET

Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

