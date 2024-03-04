Simplifying and optimizing operations while delivering transformation and innovation

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To elevate its securities finance offering, CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. (CGS International), a leading integrated financial services provider in Asia, has implemented global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:BR), Securities Finance and Collateral Management (SFCM) platform. The single platform enables CGS International to minimize costs via automation as well as simplify workflows and exception-based processes.

"Providing a wide range of products and services to cater to the diverse needs of our clients is a strategic imperative for CGS International," said Ademola Olopade, Group Head of Prime Brokerage and Wealth Solutions at CGS International. "Broadridge's solution enables us to introduce additional functionalities and scalability according to our business needs, and helps us to optimize workflows for our customers."

"We are delighted to have welcomed CGS International to our expanding clientele in the Asia-Pacific region," said Darren Crowther, Head of Securities Finance and Collateral Management Solutions at Broadridge. "In the dynamic landscape of securities finance, financial institutions must adeptly respond to emerging market trends, diversify revenue streams, and accommodate a growing customer base. The Broadridge SFCM platform enables CGS International to scale easily to further expand their business by region or business entity, and also positions them to effectively navigate evolving market dynamics and regulatory demands."

Broadridge simplifies and innovates trading across a complex ecosystem through global, scalable solutions. The SFCM platform is a functionally rich, front-to-back SaaS solution for securities finance, used widely across the global buy- and sell-side securities lending, repo, and collateral trading markets. SFCM has given firms the ability to improve their existing securities finance businesses and expand into new global markets and opportunities, with a core foundation that is fully scalable for business growth.

About CGS International Securities

CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. (CGS International) is an award-winning and market leading integrated financial services provider, ranked among the top securities houses in Asia.

CGS International taps on our wealth of global and ASEAN insights to offer equities trading, leveraged products, wealth management, investment banking, equities research, Shariah-compliant financing, fixed income, currency and commodities, structured products and prime brokerage services in over 15 countries and regions.

Along with its parent organisation China Galaxy Securities, a leading securities house in China, CGS International is trusted by more than 15 million customers globally.

Find out more at www.cgsi.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com .

