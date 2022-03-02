New Enhancements to Virtual Shareholder Meeting Platform by Broadridge Designed to Enable More Transparency, Engagement and Voting

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To enable more investors to participate in the corporate governance process and help corporate issuers engage with their shareholders with greater efficiency, global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) has introduced new enhancements to its virtual shareholder meeting platform for 2022. Building on last years' experience of hosting close to 2,400 virtual shareholder meetings (VSMs), Broadridge has simplified and refreshed the platform's user interface and enhanced the Q&A functionality.

Key Enhancements for 2022

Companies and investors will see the following major enhancements to the virtual platform:

Refreshed and improved look and feel for a more user-friendly experience

Easier to navigate interface

New Q&A functionality including ability to sort and group questions, and shareholder identification associated with all questions

Enhanced interactive video capabilities

Shareholders can easily vote in a few clicks and receive confirmation their vote has been counted

Streamlined interface for easier access for management and directors

Better reporting tools, including for inspectors

The platform retains all its key functionality including attendance made simple with single-step login and the ability for the shareholder and company to access the meeting via any device: smartphone, tablet or computer.

"The increased use of virtual shareholder meetings has resulted in a rise in investor engagement, participation and voting and these latest enhancements will increase accessibility and further facilitate good corporate governance," said Cathy Conlon, Head of Corporate Issuer Product at Broadridge. "VSMs make meetings more accessible for shareholders, allowing them to attend, participate and vote from the comfort of wherever they are located through multiple channels. For issuers, the technology lowers their carbon footprint, saves time and money and makes annual meetings more available and convenient for investors while providing them cost savings on travel."

Virtual shareholder meetings allow shareholder meetings to be livestreamed with audio and video and provide for the authentication of attendees, while also permitting shareholders to interact with the company for questions and answers, as well as vote their shares. VSMs better promote the democratization of investing and increase transparency in corporate governance by giving a meaningful way for shareholders to attend annual shareholder meetings for companies in which they hold shares.

Broadridge is the leading provider of VSMs to public companies in North America having first pioneered the commercial VSM platform in 2009. In 2021, Broadridge led the industry in how to conduct virtual meetings hosting almost 2,400 VSMs for public company annual meetings.

Companies can reduce their overall carbon footprint using VSMs which generate significantly lower carbon emissions than in-person meetings. Compared with in-person events, Broadridge data shows that VSMs can help companies virtually eliminate their AGM-related carbon footprint.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information, please visit broadridge.com.

