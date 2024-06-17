Clients benefit from simplified market data management, reduced operational risk and implementation costs, and improved time to market for FCMs

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To simplify market data management and reduce operational risk for clients, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced the integration of its global Futures and Options (F&O) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform with Transaction Network Services (TNS), a global leader in providing mission-critical infrastructure for financial markets. TNS will enhance the functionality of Broadridge's F&O platform for the derivatives market by providing global exchange connectivity for order routing and market data access as the vendor of record.

"With the addition of TNS, futures commission merchants and agency brokers will now have access to simplified, market data while benefiting from reduced implementation costs and improved time-to-market," said Mike Johnson, General Manager, F&O, Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. "Broadridge's F&O platform helps firms simplify and optimize trading through its modular and flexible deployment capabilities and we are committed to providing globally resilient solutions for our clients. This integration enhances our software offering and aligns with the growing industry trend where clients are moving away from hosting their own trading infrastructure."

"Broadridge is a trusted global technology partner, and our collaboration underscores TNS' commitment to providing fast and resilient connectivity solutions, specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of the financial services industry worldwide," said Tom Lazenga, General Manager, TNS Financial Markets. "With access to more than 130 exchanges across 25 countries and extensive in-house expertise in each location, we are proud to support Broadridge in delivering a global source of exchange market data and infrastructure, helping their clients achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in their trading activities."

For more information about Broadridge's F&O platform, please visit Futures & Options Trading Like Never Before.

TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. For further information visit tnsi.com/solutions/financial/.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com .

About Transaction Network Services (TNS):

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters in the USA and offices across Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that can significantly help reduce the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms 'going direct'. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.



Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge

broadridgeir@broadridge.com

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Gregg.Rosenberg@broadridge.com

TNS Media Contacts:

Finn Partners

Taylor Trovillion

+1 312 329 3983

TNS@FinnPartners.com

Or

TNS

Clare Cockroft/Bronte Saulle

703-814-8065

pr@tnsi.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transaction-network-services-to-provide-order-routing-and-market-data-for-broadridges-global-futures-and-options-platform-302173687.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.