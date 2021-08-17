Broadway Financial : Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2021 (Form 8-K) 08/17/2021 | 06:14am EDT Send by mail :

Results reflect the Merger with CFBanc Corporation on April 1 and

Completion of Private Placements of Common Stock on April 6, 2021



LOS ANGELES, CA - (BUSINESS WIRE) - August 16, 2021 - Broadway Financial Corporation ('Broadway', 'we' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ Capital Market: BYFC), reported consolidated net income of $701 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a consolidated net loss of $3.5 million, or $(0.13) per share for the first quarter of 2021 and consolidated net income of $216 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.



Results for the second quarter of 2021 reflect the consolidated operations of CFBanc Corporation ('CFBanc'), including CFBanc's subsidiary, City First Bank of D.C., National Association, as, on April 1, 2021: (i) CFBanc was merged into Broadway, with Broadway as the surviving entity, and (ii) Broadway's former subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b., was merged into City First Bank of D.C., National Association (with City First Bank of D.C., National Association as the surviving entity and the resultant bank being renamed City First Bank, National Association) (collectively, the 'Merger'). Accordingly, results for the second quarter of 2021 include the operations of Broadway and its current subsidiary, City First Bank, National Association (the 'Bank'), whereas results for the first quarter of 2021 and the first half of 2020 include the results of Broadway Financial Corporation and its former subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was favorably impacted by an increase of $2.7 million, or 89.4%, in net interest income after loan loss provision compared to the second quarter of 2020, and a grant award of $1.8 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Community Development Financial Institution ('CDFI') Fund, and negatively impacted by an effective tax rate of 71.3%, which reflected changes in the assumptions for the Company's estimated annualized tax expense and an increase of $369 thousand in the valuation allowance on the Company's deferred tax assets. The issuance of 18,474,000 shares of common stock in the private placements that closed a few days after the Merger triggered a limitation on the use of the Company's deferred tax assets. As previously disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), the Company raised $32.9 million in gross proceeds from the sale of common stock in the private placements in the second quarter of 2021.

The net loss during the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to Merger-related expenses of $5.4 million, which included severance and other compensation costs, and professional service fees.

For the first six months of 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $2.8 million, or $(0.06) per share, compared to net income of $183 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share for the first six months of 2020. Merger-related costs of $5.6 million, ($4.2 million net of tax) were recorded during the first six months of 2021.

Other Second Quarter Highlights:



• Total assets exceeded $1 billion at the end of the second quarter, representing an increase of over 115% since December 31, 2020.

• Total loans receivable, net of allowances, were over $600 million, representing an increase of $255 million, or 70.7%, since December 31, 2020. The Company acquired approximately $226 million of loans in the Merger.

• Gross loan originations during the quarter were $89.1 million, including $46.9 million of loans secured by multi-family residential properties and $26.4 million of Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') loans.

• Overall liquidity improved during the second quarter as cash and equivalents, plus securities available for sale, increased by $271 million, and the ratio of total loans receivable, net of allowances, to total deposits declined to 87.2% from 116.1% at the beginning of the quarter.

• Deposits totaled $705 million as of June 30, 2021, reflecting growth of $39 million, or 5.9%, since the Merger date.

• Total equity increased by $98.4 million to $143.5 million since the Merger date, reflecting the value of the shares issued in the Merger and private placements, plus net income earned in the second quarter.

Chief Executive Officer, Brian Argrett, commented, 'The second quarter marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Broadway Financial Corporation, with the completion of the Merger with CFBanc Corporation on April 1 and subsequent receipt of over $30 million of new common equity capital from marquee institutional investors. We are reviewing and enhancing all aspects of our combined organization to ensure that we capture the full value, efficiencies, and synergies from the Merger and effectively seize the forward potential for improved economies of scale. While the second quarter was adversely impacted by one-time tax adjustments that represented almost $1 million in higher income tax expense and an additional $207 thousand of Merger-related costs, we believe that the quarter provided an early and partial glimpse into the potential for enhanced financial performance from the Merger and additional capital. '

'In that regard, we expect to deploy our liquid assets over the next few quarters in a prudent expansion of our loan portfolio to increase net interest income, net interest margin, and return on assets, while fulfilling our mission to provide capital and economic opportunities to low-to-moderate income communities in our geographic markets. We have also been building our management team to ensure that we have the critical human capital needed to grow and manage a larger institution, and I am pleased to announce that we have recruited three experienced, talented members for our expanded senior management team for the combined organization.'

'Finally, I wish to thank all of our dedicated employees who worked tirelessly to successfully complete the merger and private placements and are now energetically focused on pursuing opportunities to improve the combined organization for the benefit of our stockholders and the low-to- moderate income communities that we serve.'

Net Interest Income

Second Quarter of 2021 Compared to First Quarter of 2021

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $5.8 million, representing an increase of $3.0 million over the net interest income of $2.8 million earned for the first quarter of 2021.

The increase resulted from higher interest income, primarily due to growth of $527.3 million in average interest-earning assets during the second quarter of 2021, which resulted from the acquisition of $225.9 million of loans, $150.0 million of investments and $84.7 million of cash and cash equivalents in the Merger on April 1, 2021, as well as additional growth in cash balances of $37.5 million since the Merger.

2 Interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $131 thousand over the first quarter of 2021 due to an increase of $395.7 million in average interest-bearing liabilities, which primarily resulted from the assumption of $307.6 million of interest-bearing deposits, $73.9 million of borrowings and $3.2 million of Federal Home Loan Bank ('FHLB') advances in the Merger. In addition, $46.1 million of non-interest-bearing deposits were assumed in the Merger.

The net interest margin decreased to 2.33% for the second quarter of 2021 from 2.40% for the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower rates earned on higher balances of interest-earning cash deposits in other banks, which increased to an average balance of $227.0 million during the second quarter compared to an average balance of $98.2 million during the first quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the average interest rate earned on the cash deposits decreased to 0.13% from an average rate of 0.14% earned during the first quarter.

Second Quarter of 2021 Compared to Second Quarter of 2020

Net interest income increased by $2.8 million to $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income primarily resulted from additional net interest income earned on assets acquired in the Merger and a decrease in the cost of funds.

Interest income and fees on loans receivable increased by $1.9 million to $6.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, from $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 due to an increase of $166.6 million in the average balance of loans receivable, which increased interest income by $1.7 million, and an increase of 14 basis points in the average yield on loans, which increased interest income by $159 thousand.

Interest income on securities increased by $375 thousand for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in interest income on securities primarily resulted from growth in the average balance of securities, which increased by $148.2 million because of securities acquired in the Merger. The higher average balance of securities increased interest income by $430 thousand. This increase was partially offset by the effects of a decrease of 138 basis points in the average interest rate earned on securities, which decreased interest income by $55 thousand.

Other interest income increased by $70 thousand during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Interest income on interest-earning cash in other banks increased by $25 thousand for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher average balances of $186.6 million due to the Merger, which increased interest income by $79 thousand. This increase was partially offset by the effects of lower rates earned on interest-earning deposits in other banks of 33 basis points, which lowered interest income by $54 thousand.

Also, the Company recorded higher interest income on regulatory stock due to interest earned on Federal Reserve Board ('FRB') stock and additional FHLB stock acquired in the Merger, which combined with interest on Broadway's pre-Merger holdings of FHLB stock, helped to increase interest income by $45 thousand during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Interest expense on deposits decreased by $490 thousand for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was attributable to a decrease of 87 basis points in the average rate paid on deposits, which caused interest expense on deposits to decrease by $797 thousand. This decrease was partially offset by the effects of an increase of $306.1 million in the average balance of deposits, primarily because of the Merger, which increased interest expense by $307 thousand.

Interest expense on borrowings increased by $16 thousand for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to an increase in average short term borrowings (securities sold under agreements to repurchase) of $60.1 million and a long term borrowing of $14 million that were assumed in the Merger at an average rate of 0.09%.

3 The net interest margin decreased to 2.33% for the second quarter of 2021 from 2.43% for the second quarter of 2020.

First Six Months of 2021 Compared to the First Six Months of 2020

For the first six months of 2021, net interest income before provisions increased by over $2.7 million to $8.7 million compared to $5.9 million for the first six months of 2020. The increase in net interest income primarily resulted from additional net interest income earned on assets acquired in the Merger and a decrease in the cost of funds.

Interest income and fees on loans receivable increased by $1.2 million during the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020 due to an increase of $50.9 million in the average balance of loans receivable primarily resulting from the Merger, which increased interest income by over $1.0 million , and an increase of 5 basis points in the average loan yield, due to a higher average yield on the loan portfolio acquired from City First Bank in the Merger, which increased interest income by $116 thousand.

Interest income on securities increased by $361 thousand for the first six months of 2021, compared to the first six months of 2020. The increase in interest income on securities primarily resulted from an increase of $73.8 million in the average balance of securities because of the Merger, which increased interest income by $469 thousand. This increase was partially offset by the effects of a decrease of 135 basis points in the average interest yield earned on investment securities, which decreased interest income by $108 thousand.

Other interest income increased $5 thousand during the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020. The Company recorded higher interest income on regulatory stock during the first six months of 2021, primarily due to interest earned on FRB and FHLB stock acquired in the Merger , which combined with interest on Broadway's holdings of FHLB stock, increased interest income by $32 thousand. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of $27 thousand in interest income generated on interest-earning cash in other banks for the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of 65 basis points in the average rate earned on interest-earning cash, which more than offset the positive effects of an increase of $128.4 million in the average balance of interest-earning cash because of the Merger.

During the first six months of 2021, interest expense on deposits decreased by $1.2 million due to a decrease of 90 basis points in the average cost of deposits, which decreased interest expense by $1.3 million. This decrease was partially offset by the effects of an increase of $155.2 million in the average balance of deposits, primarily because of deposits assumed in the Merger, which increased interest expense by $145 thousand.

During the first six months of 2021, interest expense on borrowings decreased by $53 thousand, compared to the first six months of 2020. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was primarily due to lower rates paid on FHLB advances and Broadway's junior subordinated debentures, which offset additional interest expenses on borrowings assumed through the Merger.

The net interest margin decreased by 10 basis points to 2.35% for the for the first six months of 2021 from 2.45% for the same period in 2020.

Loan Loss Provision

As a smaller reporting company as defined by the SEC, Broadway is not required to adopt the current expected credit losses ('CECL'), accounting standard until 2023; consequently, the Bank's allowance for loan and lease losses ('ALLL') is based on evidence available at the date of preparation of its financial statements (incurred loss method), rather than projections of future economic conditions over the life of the loans. In determining the adequacy of the ALLL within the context of the current uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic, management has considered the historical and current performance of the Bank's portfolio, as well as various measures of the quality and safety of the portfolio, such as debt service coverage and loan-to-value ratios. The Bank recorded a loan loss provision of $81 thousand during the second quarter and the first six months of 2021 due to growth in the loan portfolio. No loan charge-offs were recorded during the first six months of 2021.

4 The ALLL was $3.3 million or 0.53% of gross loans held for investment at June 30, 2021, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.88% of gross loans held for investment, at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The ALLL as a percentage of gross loans decreased because acquired loans are recorded at fair value without any ALLL at the acquisition date. The increase in ALLL during the second quarter of 2021 resulted from originating more loans than the amount of loan payoffs during the quarter. The ALLL as a percentage of non-performing loans was 448.4% at June 30, 2021 compared to 423.0% at March 31, 2021 and 408.5% at December 31, 2020. The Bank's total non-performing assets were $735 thousand at June 30, 2021 compared to $760 thousand at March 31, 2021 and $787 thousand at December 31, 2020. The Bank did not have any real estate owned from foreclosures ('REO') at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, or December 31, 2020.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $2.2 million compared to $242 thousand for the second quarter of 2020. Non-interest income increased by $2.0 million primarily due to a grant of $1.8 million from the CDFI Fund during the second quarter. The Bank fulfilled its performance obligations for the award during the second quarter, and therefore, recorded the award as grant income. Other income during the second quarter of 2021 included $154 thousand in management fees related to New Market Tax Credit projects managed by City First Bank in Washington, D.C. No gain on sale of loans was recorded during the second quarter and first six months of 2021 compared to gains of $116 thousand recorded during the second quarter of 2020 and $123 thousand during the first six months of 2020.

For the first six months of 2021, non-interest income totaled $2.3 million compared to $439 thousand for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $1.9 million in non-interest income was primarily due to the grant of $1.8 million received from the CDFI Fund during the second quarter of 2021.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $5.4 million, compared to $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase of $2.0 million in non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the inclusion of the non-interest expenses of the acquired operations of the Bank, which included increases of $836 thousand in compensation and benefits expense, $345 thousand in information services expense, $307 thousand in occupancy expense, $93 thousand in loan related expenses, and $82 thousand in supervisory costs. In addition, non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 included $207 thousand in Merger-related costs and $131 thousand in amortization of the core deposit intangible that was recorded in connection with the Merger.

For the first six months of 2021, non-interest expense totaled $14.0 million, compared to $6.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $7.4 million in non-interest expense was primarily due to Merger-related expenses of $5.6 million in 2021, as well as the inclusion of the non-interest expenses of the acquired operations of the Bank.

Income Tax Expense or Benefit

5 Income tax expense or benefit is computed by applying the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. State taxes are recorded at the State of California tax rate and apportioned based on an allocation schedule to reflect that a portion of the Bank's operations are conducted in the Washington, D.C. area. The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.8 million during the second quarter, representing an effective rate of 71.3%, and a benefit of $348 thousand during the first six months of 2021. The high effective income tax for the second quarter reflects changes in the assumptions used to estimate the Company's annual income tax expense. Income tax expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2021 also includes an increase of $369 thousand in the valuation allowance on the Company's deferred tax assets to record the write down of the tax benefits from net operating losses for the State of California, net of the federal tax benefit. This change in the valuation allowance was required because the shares of common stock issued in the private placements that closed a few days after the Merger triggered a limitation on the use of the deferred tax assets.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased by $557.6 million to $1.041 billion at June 30, 2021 from $483.4 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets was primarily due to the Merger, which increased total assets by $501.2 million. The following table represents the assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Merger as of April 1, 2021 (subject to adjustment for up to one year after the Merger date):

CFBanc Book Value Fair Value Adjustments Fair Value Assets acquired Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,745 $ - $ 84,745 Securities available-for-sale 150,052 (77 ) 149,975 Loans: Gross loans receivable held for investment 227,669 (1,784 ) 225,885 Deferred fees and costs (315 ) 315 - Allowance for loan losses (2,178 ) 2,178 - 225,176 709 225,885 Accrued interest receivable 1,637 - 1,637 FHLB and FRB stock 1,061 - 1,061 Office properties and equipment 5,152 1,801 6,953 Deferred tax assets, net 890 (1,608 ) (718 ) Goodwill - 25,996 25,996 Core deposit intangible - 3,329 3,329 Other assets 2,290 - 2,290 Total assets $ 471,003 $ 30,150 $ 501,153 Liabilities assumed Deposits 353,671 51 353,722 FHLB advances 3,057 109 3,166 Other borrowings 73,945 - 73,945 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,063 - 4,063 Total liabilities 434,736 160 434,896 - Excess of assets acquired over liabilities assumed $ 36,267 $ 29,990 $ 66,257 Total liabilities and equity $ 471,003 $ 30,150 $ 501,153

6 Loans receivable increased by $254.6 million during the first six months of 2021 primarily due to loans of $225.9 million acquired in the Merger on April 1, 2021. Originations of multi-family loans totaled $46.9 million since the closing of the Merger and $70.8 million during the first six months of 2021. Since the Merger, the Bank originated PPP loans of $26.4 million, commercial real estate loans of $7.9 million (excluding multi-family), construction loans of $4.0 million, single family residential loans of $2.4 million, and other loans of $1.6 million. Repayments totaled $61.8 million during the second quarter and $83.4 million during the first six months of 2021.

Investments increased by $148.1 million during the first six months of 2021 due to investments of $150.0 million acquired in the Merger and investment purchases of $4.1 million, partially offset by net amortizations and paydowns of mortgage-backed securities of $6.0 million.

Deposits increased to $705.0 million at June 30, 2021 from $315.6 million at December 31, 2020, due to deposits of $353.7 million that were assumed in the Merger and additional growth in deposits of $39.0 million since the Merger, primarily in money market and demand deposit accounts.

FHLB advances decreased to $96.0 million at June 30, 2021 from $110.5 million at December 31, 2020 due to the payoff of $22.5 million in advances at maturity during the second quarter, partially offset by $3.0 million in advances assumed in the Merger (net of payments), and one overnight advance of $5 million. The weighted average rate on FHLB advances was 1.83% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.94% at December 31, 2020.

Stockholders' equity was $143.5 million, or 13.78% of the Company's total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $48.9 million, or 10.11.% of the Company's total assets at December 31, 2020. The Company issued $63.3 million in common stock at a price per share of $2.49 and $3.0 million in preferred stock in connection with the Merger. In addition, the Company raised $30.9 million in net proceeds (after costs of $2.0 million) from the sale of 18,474,000 shares in common stock in private placements at a price of $1.78 per share immediately following the Merger on April 6, 2021. A summary of the changes in the number of common shares outstanding during the second quarter is shown below:

Number of Common Shares Outstanding Class A Voting Common Stock Class B

Non-Voting Common Stock Class C

Non-Voting Common Stock Total Common Stock Shares Outstanding at March 31, 2021 19,142,498 - 8,756,396 27,898,894 Issued in Merger 13,999,870 11,404,621 - 25,404,491 RSUs canceled upon vesting in Merger (52,105 ) - - (52,105 ) Total Post Merger 33,090,263 11,404,621 8,756,396 53,251,280 Exchanged post Merger (681,300 ) - 681,300 - Issued in Private Placements 11,221,921 - 7,252,079 18,474,000 Total Outstanding at June 30, 2021 43,630,884 11,404,621 16,689,775 71,725,280

The Company's book value was $1.96 per share at June 30, 2021, and its tangible book value was $1.55 per share at June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measurement that excludes goodwill and the net unamortized core deposit intangible, which were both originally recorded in connection with the Merger. A reconciliation between book value and tangible book value per share is shown as follows:

7 As of June 30, 2021: Common Equity Capital Shares Outstanding Per Share Amount (In thousands) Book Value per Share $ 140,463 71,725,280 $ 1.96 Less: Goodwill (25,996 ) Net Unamortized Core Deposit Intangible (3,198 ) Tangible Book Value per Share $ 111,269 71,725,280 $ 1.55

A capital contribution of $20 million was made to the Bank from the Company during the second quarter. At June 30, 2021, the Bank's Total Capital ratio was 15.54% and its Leverage Ratio (Tier 1 Capital to adjusted total assets) was 9.86%, compared to a Total Capital ratio of 20.20% and a Leverage ratio of 9.54% at December 31, 2020.

About Broadway Financial Corporation

Broadway Financial Corporation conducts its operations through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, which is a leading community-oriented bank in Southern California and in the Washington, D.C. market serving low-to-moderate income communities. We offer a variety of residential and commercial real estate loan products for consumers, businesses, and non-profit organizations, other loan products, and a variety of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and retirement accounts.

Shareholders, analysts, and others seeking information about the Company are invited to write to: Broadway Financial Corporation, Investor Relations, 5055 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 500, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

Contacts

Investor Relations Brenda J. Battey, Chief Financial Officer, (323) 556-3264 Investor.relations@broadwayfederalbank.com

Media Relations Gloria Nauden, VP Marketing & Communications, (202) 528-9005 gnauden@cityfirstbank.com

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. 9 BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Selected Financial Condition Data and Ratios: Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,383 $ 96,109 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 158,832 10,698 Loans receivable held for investment 618,014 363,344 Allowance for loan losses (3,296 ) (3,215 ) Loans receivable held for investment, net of allowance 614,718 360,129 Total assets 1,040,998 483,378 Deposits 705,041 315,630 FHLB advances 96,022 110,500 Junior subordinated debentures 2,805 3,315 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 70,660 - Notes payable 14,000 - Stockholders' equity of Broadway Financial Corporation 143,463 48,885 Tangible book value per share $ 1.55 $ 1.74 Equity to total assets 13.78 % 10.11 % Asset Quality Ratios: Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.12 % 0.22 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.16 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans 0.53 % 0.88 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 448.44 % 408.51 % Non-Performing Assets: Non-accrual loans $ 735 $ 787 Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing - - Real estate acquired through foreclosure - - Total non-performing assets $ 735 $ 787 Delinquent loans (greater than 30 days) $ 1,885 $ -

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Selected Operating Data and Ratios: 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income $ 6,884 $ 4,568 $ 10,661 $ 9,139 Interest expense 1,063 1,537 1,995 3,210 Net interest income 5,821 3,031 8,666 5,929 Loan loss provision 81 - 81 29 Net interest income after loan loss provision 5,740 3,031 8,585 5,900 Non-interest income 2,192 242 2,315 439 Non-interest expense (5,374 ) (3,402 ) (14,001 ) (6,551 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,558 (129 ) (3,101 ) (212 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,824 (345 ) (348 ) (395 ) Net income (loss) 734 216 (2,753 ) 183 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (33 ) - (33 ) - Net Income Attributable to Broadway Financial Corporation $ 701 $ 216 $ (2,786 ) $ 183 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 Loan originations (1) $ 89,114 $ 49,601 $ 113,075 $ 115,540 Net recoveries to average loans (0.00 )% (2) (0.00 )% (2) (0.00 )% (2) (0.00 )% (2) Return on average assets 0.27 % (2) 0.17 % (2) -0.73 % (2) 0.07 % (2) Return on average equity 1.97 % (2) 1.76 % (2) -5.83 % (2) 0.75 % (2) Net interest margin 2.33 % (2) 2.43 % (2) 2.35 % (2) 2.45 % (2)

(1) Does not include net deferred origination costs. (2) Annualized

10 BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 41,730 $ 71,110 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 168,653 24,999 Cash and cash equivalents 210,383 96,109 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 158,832 10,698 Loans receivable held for investment, net of allowance of $3,296 and $3,215 614,718 360,129 Accrued interest receivable 2,572 1,202 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 2,896 3,431 Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) stock 693 - Office properties and equipment, net 9,159 2,540 Bank owned life insurance 3,168 3,147 Deferred tax assets, net 5,513 5,633 Core deposit intangible 3,198 - Goodwill 25,996 - Other assets 3,870 489 Total assets $ 1,040,998 $ 483,378 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 705,041 $ 315,630 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 70,660 - FHLB advances 96,022 110,500 Junior subordinated debentures 2,805 3,315 Notes payable of the VIE 14,000 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,975 5,048 Total liabilities 897,503 $ 434,493 Stockholders' Equity: Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred stock, Series A, $.01 par value, authorized 3,000 shares at June 30, 2021 and none at December 31, 2020; issued and outstanding 3,000 shares at June 30, 2021 and none at December 31, 2020 3,000 - Common stock, Class A, $.01 par value, voting, authorized 75,000,000 shares at June 30, 2021 and 50,000,000 shares at December 31, 2020; issued 46,248,710 shares at June 30, 2021 and 21,899,584 shares at December 31, 2020; outstanding 43,630,884 shares at June 30, 2021 and 19,281,758 shares at December 31, 2020 462 219 Common stock, Class B, $.01 par value, non-voting, authorized 15,000,000 shares at June 30, 2021 and none at December 31, 2020; issued and outstanding 11,404,621 shares at June 30, 2021 and none at December 31, 2020 114 - Common stock, Class C, $.01 par value, non-voting, authorized 25,000,000 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; issued and outstanding 16,689,775 at June 30, 2021 and 8,756,396 shares at December 31, 2020 167 87 Additional paid-in capital 140,125 46,851 Retained earnings 4,997 7,783 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (861 ) (893 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax 785 164 Treasury stock-at cost, 2,617,826 shares at June 30, 2021 and at December 31, 2020 (5,326 ) (5,326 ) Total Broadway Financial Corporation and Subsidiary stockholders' equity 143,463 48,885 Non-controlling interest 32 - Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,040,998 $ 483,378

11 BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 6,300 $ 4,429 $ 9,944 $ 8,788 Interest on mortgage-backed and other securities 440 65 496 135 Other interest income 144 74 221 216 Total interest income 6,884 4,568 10,661 9,139 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 477 967 860 2,022 Interest on borrowings 586 570 1,135 1,188 Total interest expense 1,063 1,537 1,995 3,210 Net interest income 5,821 3,031 8,666 5,929 Loan loss provision 81 - 81 29 Net interest income after loan loss provision (recapture) 5,740 3,031 8,585 5,900 Non-interest income: Service charges 36 94 129 238 Gain on sale of loans - 116 - 123 CDFI Grant 1,826 - 1,826 - Other 330 32 360 78 Total non-interest income 2,192 242 2,315 439 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 2,819 1,983 8,209 4,038 Occupancy expense 627 320 935 635 Information services 566 221 807 458 Professional services 513 571 2,452 835 Supervisory costs 177 95 247 112 Office services and supplies 59 87 154 163 Loan related expenses 76 (17 ) 106 (10 ) Corporate insurance 8 32 254 64 Amortization of core deposit intangible 131 - 131 - Other 398 110 706 256 Total non-interest expense 5,374 3,402 14,001 6,551 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,558 (129 ) (3,101 ) (212 ) Income tax expense (benefit ) 1,824 (345 ) (348 ) (395 ) Net income (loss) $ 734 $ 216 $ (2,753 ) $ 183 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (33 ) - (33 ) - Net Income Attributable to Broadway Financial Corporation $ 701 $ 216 $ (2,786 ) $ 183 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gains on securities available-for-sale arising during the period $ 1,022 $ 155 $ 864 $ 330 Income tax expense 290 46 243 98 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 732 109 621 232 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,466 $ 325 $ (2,132 ) $ 415 Earnings (loss) per common share-basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 Earnings (loss) per common share-diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01

12 BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (2,753 ) $ 183 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Loan loss provision 81 29 Depreciation 345 115 Net amortization of deferred loan origination costs 964 136 Net amortization of premiums on mortgage-backed securities 231 19 Amortization of investment in affordable housing limited partnership 26 53 Amortization of core deposit intangible 131 - Director compensation expense-common stock 45 45 Amortization of premium on FHLB stock (7 ) - Stock-based compensation expense 169 179 Valuation allowance on deferred tax asset 370 - ESOP compensation expense 47 32 Earnings on bank owned life insurance (21 ) (23 ) Originations of loans receivable held for sale - (110,908 ) Proceeds from sales of loans receivable held for sale - 60,997 Repayments on loans receivable held for sale - 315 Gain on sale of loans receivable held for sale - (123 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Net change in deferred taxes (1,210 ) (271 ) Net change in accrued interest receivable 267 (68 ) Net change in other assets (1,118 ) (349 ) Net change in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 310 43 Net change in accrued expenses and other liabilities (447 ) 442 Net cash used in operating activities (2,570 ) (49,154 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash acquired in merger 84,745 - Net change in loans receivable held for investment (29,749 ) 23,265 Principal payments on available-for-sale securities 6,547 1,125 Purchase of available-for-sale securities (4,073 ) - Purchase of FHLB stock (152 ) (670 ) Proceeds from redemption of FHLB stock 1,055 - Purchase of office properties and equipment (56 ) - Disposals of office property and equipment 45 (328 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 58,362 23,392 Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in deposits 35,690 18,054 Net increase in securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10,613 - Proceeds from sale of stock (net of costs) 30,837 - Distributions to non-controlling interest (165 ) Proceeds from FHLB advances 5,000 66,000 Repayments of FHLB advances (22,535 ) (33,500 ) Stock cancelled for income tax withholding (448 ) - Repayments of junior subordinated debentures (510 ) (510 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 58,482 50,044 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 114,274 24,282 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 96,109 15,566 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 210,383 $ 39,848 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,803 $ 3,290 Cash paid for income taxes 429 3 Assets acquired (liabilities assumed) in acquisition: Securities available for sale, at fair value $ 149,975 $ - Loans receivable 225,885 - Accrued interest receivable 1,637 - FHLB and FRB stock 1,061 - Office property and equipment 6,953 - Goodwill 25,966 - Core deposit intangible 3,329 - Other assets 2,290 - Deposits (353,721 ) - FHLB advances (3,166 ) - Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (59,945 ) - Other borrowings (14,000 ) - Deferred taxes (717 ) - Accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,064 ) - Preferred stock (3,000 ) - Common stock (63,257 ) -



