Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Termination of Asset and Share Purchase Agreement

Pursuant to Section 11.2 of the SPA, upon the Notice of Termination being given in accordance with Section 11.1(a)(iii) of the SPA, the SPA shall become void and there shall be no liability on the part of any Party (or any shareholder, director, officer, partner, employee, agent, consultant or representative of such Party) except as set out in Section 11.2 of the SPA, the relevant surviving provisions and any other clauses as expressly provided in the SPA, and provided that nothing contained in the SPA shall relieve any Party from liability for any intentional breach of the SPA. The Termination of the SPA shall not affect any rights of the Parties existing or accrued under the SPA prior to the Termination thereof, and such Party may seek such remedies with respect to any such accrued and existing rights as provided in the SPA or otherwise available at law or in equity.