Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM subsidiary Palas announces patent filing for a measuring device for the immediate determintation of size and number of particles in exhaled air

Frankfurt/Main, August 27, 2020.

Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM") announces that its subsidiary Palas GmbH Partikel- und Lasermeßtechnik ("Palas") informed BCM today that Palas filed a patent with the European Patent Office today for a measuring device for the immediate determination of size and number of particles concentration in exhaled air.

The universally applicable measuring device developed by Palas can immediately identify particles with high-resolution regarding size in the exhaled air and could thus help to detect virus infections in humans, such as COVID-19. The size and number of the particles serve as an indicator for a potential disease of the tested person.

This could especially contribute to the containment during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the immense social and economic importance of the COVID-19 pandemic, BCM expects a great demand for the new measuring device. If this assumption materializes, it would have a corresponding positive effect on the sales and earnings performance of BCM.

The product launch is planned for September 2020. The patent is pending; a patent application is generally published 18 months from the filing date and only after this period, the holder is entitled to rights from the patent application.



