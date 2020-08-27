Log in
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM subsidiary Palas announces patent filing for a measuring device for the immediate determintation of size and number of particles in exhaled air

08/27/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Patent/Market launch
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM subsidiary Palas announces patent filing for a measuring device for the immediate determintation of size and number of particles in exhaled air

27-Aug-2020 / 22:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BCM subsidiary Palas announces patent filing for a measuring device for the immediate determintation of size and number of particles in exhaled air

Frankfurt/Main, August 27, 2020.

Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM") announces that its subsidiary Palas GmbH Partikel- und Lasermeßtechnik ("Palas") informed BCM today that Palas filed a patent with the European Patent Office today for a measuring device for the immediate determination of size and number of particles concentration in exhaled air.

The universally applicable measuring device developed by Palas can immediately identify particles with high-resolution regarding size in the exhaled air and could thus help to detect virus infections in humans, such as COVID-19. The size and number of the particles serve as an indicator for a potential disease of the tested person.

This could especially contribute to the containment during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the immense social and economic importance of the COVID-19 pandemic, BCM expects a great demand for the new measuring device. If this assumption materializes, it would have a corresponding positive effect on the sales and earnings performance of BCM.

The product launch is planned for September 2020. The patent is pending; a patent application is generally published 18 months from the filing date and only after this period, the holder is entitled to rights from the patent application.
 

Contact details

For investors:

Brockhaus Capital Management - Paul Göhring
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978
Mobile: +49 151 4616 0724
Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971
E-Mail: goehring@bcm-ag.com

For media:

USC - Iris C. Sistemich
Phone: +49 221 280 655 10
E-Mail: presse@us-communications.de

27-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71
E-mail: info@bcm-ag.com
Internet: http://bcm-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
WKN: A2GSU4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1124457

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1124457  27-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1124457&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
