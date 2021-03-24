Log in
BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG    BKHT   DE000A2GSU42

BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG

(BKHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/24/2021 | 04:53am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.03.2021 / 09:51
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Street: Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
Postal code: 60313
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Janus Henderson Group Plc
City of registered office, country: St. Helier, Jersey

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 March 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.08 % 0.00 % 5.08 % 10386808
Previous notification 4.39 % 0.00 % 4.39 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2GSU42 0 527492 0.00 % 5.08 %
Total 527492 5.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Janus Henderson Group Plc % % %
Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited % % %
HGI Asset Management Group Limited % % %
Henderson Global Group Limited % % %
Henderson Holdings Group Limited % % %
HGI Group Limited % % %
Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited % % %
Henderson Global Investors Limited 5.08 % % 5.08 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 March 2021


24.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: http://bcm-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177930  24.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177930&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 50,8 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
Net income 2020 -3,00 M -3,55 M -3,55 M
Net cash 2020 73,4 M 86,8 M 86,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -85,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 245 M 291 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,38x
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
Brockhaus Capital Management AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 36,83 €
Last Close Price 24,70 €
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Brockhaus Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Harald Henning Head-Finance
Othmar Belker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Wilhelm Chief Operating Officer & Legal Counsel
Michael Schuster Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG-19.02%293
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG12.45%31 528
EQT AB (PUBL)24.14%27 828
MBB SE17.97%966
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA56.32%906
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG4.08%650
