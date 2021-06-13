Log in
BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG

Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/13/2021 | 05:48am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.06.2021 / 11:47
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Street: Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
Postal code: 60313
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Marcel Jo Maschmeyer
Date of birth: 25 Jun 1989

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Jun 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.002423843783 % 0.00 % 3.002423843783 % 10386808
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2GSU42 0 311856 0.00 % 3.00 %
Total 311856 3.002423843783 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Marcel Jo Maschmeyer % % %
-Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 3.00 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 Jun 2021


13.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: http://bcm-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1207286  13.06.2021 

© EQS 2021
