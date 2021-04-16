Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Deutsche Boerse AG
  4. Brockhaus Capital Management AG

BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG

(BKHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Technology Group BCM appoints Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten to Supervisory Board

04/16/2021 | 09:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Technology Group BCM appoints Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten to Supervisory Board

16.04.2021 / 15:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Technology Group BCM appoints Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten to Supervisory Board

Frankfurt/Main, 16 April 2021. As of today, Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) has appointed Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten as a member of the Supervisory Board.

In Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten, the Supervisory Board of Brockhaus Capital Management AG has gained a proven financial expert. The independent management consultant and honorary professor at the University of Mannheim comes with extensive expertise in financial reporting and financial processes. In his many years as Chief Accounting Officer of SAP SE, he was responsible until 2020 for Group accounting and external financial reporting within SAP Group and thus also actively involved in the large number of acquisitions made by SAP. For many years, Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten was a member of the administrative boards of the Accounting Standards Committee of Germany (ASCG) and of SAF Simulation, Analysis and Forecasting AG. In addition, he spent five years serving as a member of the Board of Auditors of SAP Japan Co., Ltd.

"We are delighted to welcome Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten to the Supervisory Board. He has valuable know-how from both the technology sector and in the area of finance, thus perfectly complementing the current Supervisory Board," says Dr. Othmar Belker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Brockhaus Capital Management AG.

The appointment means that the six-member Supervisory Board of Brockhaus Capital Management AG is now at full strength.

 

About Brockhaus Capital Management

Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), based in Frankfurt/Main, is a technology group acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, BCM actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving long-term profitable growth beyond industry and country boundaries. At the same time, BCM offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors.
For further information please visit www.bcm-ag.com

Contact Details

For investors:

Brockhaus Capital Management
Paul Göhring
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978
E-Mail: goehring@bcm-ag.com

For media:

USC - Svenja Lahrmann
Phone: +49 221 280 655 18
E-Mail: presse@us-communications.de


16.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71
E-mail: info@bcm-ag.com
Internet: http://bcm-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
WKN: A2GSU4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1185873

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1185873  16.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185873&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG
09:57aBROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Technology Group BCM appoints Prof. Dr. Christ..
EQ
09:57aPRESS RELEASE  : Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Technology Group BCM appoints ..
DJ
04/15BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT  : Annual financial report 2020 (PDF)
PU
04/15PRESS RELEASE  : Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Successful management during t..
DJ
04/15BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Successful management during the coronavirus p..
EQ
04/07BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of..
EQ
04/07DGAP-AFR  : Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Preliminary announcement of the pub..
DJ
03/24BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of ..
EQ
01/22BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of ..
EQ
01/22DGAP-PVR  : Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Release according to Article 40, Se..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 67,8 M 81,2 M 81,2 M
Net income 2021 4,05 M 4,85 M 4,85 M
Net cash 2021 82,0 M 98,3 M 98,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 241 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
Brockhaus Capital Management AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 36,83 €
Last Close Price 24,30 €
Spread / Highest target 60,5%
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Brockhaus Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Harald Henning Head-Finance
Othmar Belker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Wilhelm Chief Operating Officer & Legal Counsel
Michael Schuster Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG-19.34%289
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG25.14%37 191
EQT AB (PUBL)42.97%33 895
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA62.30%969
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG15.21%646
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST4.57%566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ