Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Technology Group BCM appoints Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten to Supervisory Board

Frankfurt/Main, 16 April 2021. As of today, Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) has appointed Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten as a member of the Supervisory Board.

In Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten, the Supervisory Board of Brockhaus Capital Management AG has gained a proven financial expert. The independent management consultant and honorary professor at the University of Mannheim comes with extensive expertise in financial reporting and financial processes. In his many years as Chief Accounting Officer of SAP SE, he was responsible until 2020 for Group accounting and external financial reporting within SAP Group and thus also actively involved in the large number of acquisitions made by SAP. For many years, Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten was a member of the administrative boards of the Accounting Standards Committee of Germany (ASCG) and of SAF Simulation, Analysis and Forecasting AG. In addition, he spent five years serving as a member of the Board of Auditors of SAP Japan Co., Ltd.

"We are delighted to welcome Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten to the Supervisory Board. He has valuable know-how from both the technology sector and in the area of finance, thus perfectly complementing the current Supervisory Board," says Dr. Othmar Belker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Brockhaus Capital Management AG.

The appointment means that the six-member Supervisory Board of Brockhaus Capital Management AG is now at full strength.

