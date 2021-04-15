Log in
BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG

BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG

(BKHT)
Brockhaus Capital Management : Annual financial report 2020 (PDF)

04/15/2021 | 01:09am EDT
2020

Annual Report of BCM Group

Table of contents

The year at a glance

3

Report of the Supervisory Board

23

Letter to our shareholders

5

Combined management report

27

Our team

6

Consolidated financial statements

53

Mission & history

9

Other information

104

Our investment process

10

Financial calendar

105

BCM Group at a glance

12

Contact information and legal notice

105

Market drivers & trends

13

Successful initial listing

14

Interview - we are programmed for growth

15

Palas - the experts in aerosol technology

17

IHSE - KVM & Beyond

20

BCM - Annual Report 2020

2

  • to Table of contents

The year 2020 at a glance

IHSE technology in remote medical monitoring

Hospital are making increasing use of KVM technology from IHSE for central monitoring of remote devices, including video cameras to observe at-risk pa- tients. This enables better care for at-risk patients despite personnel shortages.

read more on page 22

read more on page 14

Successful initial listing

On 14 July 2020, BCM Group celebrated the initial listing of its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Due to the restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the investor roadshow was conducted almost entirely digitally using videoconferencing and conference calls.

IHSE technology at BBC Wales

At the new Broadcasting House of BBC Cymru Wales, a large central IHSE KVM system is giving the production teams unprecedented creative freedom by allowing them access to all networked computers and devices from any workstation without delay.

read more on page 19

read more on page 22

Palas solutions in the pandemic

Palas devices can be used during the pandemic not only to reliably test the effectiveness of respiratory masks, but also to test air quality in indoor spaces and examine exhaled air for aerosols in the size range of coronaviruses.

3

  • to Table of contents

24%

€51.6m

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

REVENUE

Key figures

for 20205%

R&D RATIO

231

EMPLOYEES

BCM - Annual Report 2020

4

  • to Table of contents

To our shareholders

Ladies and Gentlemen, dear Shareholders,

We are delighted to present you our report on the 2020 fiscal year.

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed economic development around the world. Travel restrictions, social distancing, and lockdowns lasting several months in many countries posed extreme challenges not only for the population, but also for virtually all economic players.

During this coronavirus crisis, it was and still is imperative to show resilience against setbacks - and that is something we managed very well in 2020. With revenue of €51.6 million, BCM Group is down by only 5.0% on its record year in 2019. Free cash flow before taxes and costs of the initial listing amounted to €9.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA was €12.3 million and the operating margin came to around 24%. On a non-pro-forma basis, i.e. including the inorganic growth resulting from the acquisition of IHSE at the end of 2019, we recorded an increase in revenue of 211.5%. The growth trend in our home market of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) continued unabated in the past year, with revenue up 22%. At the same time, however, the severe travel restrictions and social distancing rules imposed as a result of COVID-19 meant that in the Americas and in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) we suffered significant declines in revenue of 34% and 29% respectively that could not be fully offset by our strong performance in EMEA.

With our two subsidiaries, Palas and IHSE, we are actively working toward becoming less affected internationally by travel barriers. One of the developments contributing to this is the establishment of a distribution company, which Palas set up in Shanghai in the third quarter. IHSE is planning to follow suit by starting a subsidiary in China. A local presence in China will help us benefit from the huge growth opportunities in the Chinese market, which is already showing clear signs of macroeconomic recovery. In many other export markets, the continuing expansion of our distribution network through local partners is expected to help us regain momentum in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic had very different effects on our operating segments in the year under review. Environmental Technolo- gies, which currently comprises the Palas Group, recorded revenue growth of 31%. As a specialist for high-precision measurement of micro-particles in the air, Palas benefited from an internally developed test rig for respiratory masks. The system, which was developed at the beginning of 2020, is now used, for example, by the federal government to conduct quality assurance on masks imported from China to Germany. In contrast, the Security Technologies segment, which currently consists of the IHSE Group, recorded a significant shift of customer orders outside EMEA because of the international travel restrictions and social distancing rules, and this led to a decline in segment revenue by a total of 17%. However, the continuing positive performance in EMEA highlights the fact that the underlying trends such as connectivity, digitalization and cybersecurity are unbroken. Moreover, IHSE's most recent success was the acquisition of an innovative project for control rooms in the autonomous driving segment, which could become very promising in the future.

For 2021, we are confident that the fight against the pandemic will be won thanks to increasing supplies of vaccines. We expect a sustained upswing for the entire BCM Group. The tasks in the months ahead will focus in particular on the acquisition of further technology champions from the German Mittelstand segment - and we are working toward this goal with determination and clarity while adhering to our strategy and the high expectations we have of the companies involved.

As members of the Executive Board, we want to thank our more than 200 employees for their commitment as well as our investors for their support in realizing our long-term goal of building Germany's leading technology group.

SINCERELY,

MARCO BROCKHAUS

DR. MARCEL WILHELM

BCM - Annual Report 2020

5





Brockhaus Capital Management AG published this content on 15 April 2021


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 50,8 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
Net income 2020 -3,00 M -3,59 M -3,59 M
Net cash 2020 73,4 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -84,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 244 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 55,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 36,83 €
Last Close Price 24,60 €
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Brockhaus Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Harald Henning Head-Finance
Othmar Belker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Wilhelm Chief Operating Officer & Legal Counsel
Michael Schuster Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG-19.34%292
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG29.13%38 359
EQT AB (PUBL)43.96%33 837
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA66.67%988
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG16.17%712
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST4.90%568
