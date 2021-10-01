PRESS RELEASE : Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM has a new name: Brockhaus Technologies

Log in
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM has a new name: Brockhaus Technologies

10/01/2021
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM has a new name: Brockhaus Technologies 2021-10-01 / 09:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BCM has a new name: Brockhaus Technologies

- The new name underscores the company's business model and its focus as a technology group

- Unchanged focus on acquiring high-margin, high-growth technology champions in the German Mittelstand

- Acquisition of digital platform business Bikeleasing planned to be completed in Q4 2021

Frankfurt am Main, October 1, 2021. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42), a long-term oriented technology group focused on acquiring high-margin, high-growth technology champions in the German Mittelstand, is being renamed Brockhaus Technologies AG.

As of September 30, Brockhaus Capital Management AG is rebranding as Brockhaus Technologies AG. The new name clearly underscores the business model of the group, which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Brockhaus Technologies acquires Mittelstand champions - high-margin and high-growth small and medium-sized companies based in Germany that are leaders in innovation and technology.

"For us, the rebranding represents another big step toward becoming a fully integrated technology group. We take champions to the next level, make them even better, even stronger, and more successful. We can draw on over 20 years' experience. For enterpreneuers, we can provide not only our expertise , but also the support of a strong network. At the same time, we can offer investors through our public listing a gateway into these non-listed, private growth champions", says Marco Brockhaus, CEO of Brockhaus Technologies.

Brockhaus Technologies provides its subsidiaries with active and strategic support in achieving profitable, long-term growth with their B2B business models, both across different industries and internationally.

The company is set to grow by another subsidiary in the fourth quarter of 2021 with its planned acquisition of Bikeleasing, which is among the leading digital platforms for the facilitation and management of B2B (bike) leasing contracts. For Brockhaus Technologies, this is the third majority acquisition since it acquired sensor-technology specialist Palas and IT security specialist IHSE. The planned closing of the transaction remains subject to financing obtained as well as a number of conditions precedent.

"Once completed, the Bikeleasing acquisition will mark a further milestone in the creation of one of Germany's leading technology groups," states Marco Brockhaus.

About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, the group offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For further information, please visit www.brockhaus-technologies.com

Contact details

For investors:

Brockhaus Technologies - Paul Göhring Investments & Investor Relations | Member of the Executive Committee Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978 Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971 E-mail: goehring@brockhaus-technologies.com

For media:

USC - Leonie Seinsche Phone: +49 152 020 973 16 E-Mail: presse@us-communications.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Brockhaus Capital Management AG 
              Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6 
              60313 Frankfurt am Main 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)69 2043 409 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)69 2043 409 71 
E-mail:       info@bcm-ag.com 
Internet:     http://bcm-ag.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2GSU42 
WKN:          A2GSU4 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1237422 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1237422 2021-10-01

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237422&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2021 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

