BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG

BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG

(BKHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

PRESS RELEASE : Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Preliminary revenue for 2020 only 5% below record year 2019 despite coronavirus effects; strong acquisition pipeline for H1 2021

01/07/2021 | 09:11am EST
 DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Preliminary 
Results/Development of Sales 
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Preliminary revenue for 2020 only 5% below 
record year 2019 despite coronavirus effects; strong acquisition pipeline 
for H1 2021 
 
2021-01-07 / 15:10 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*BCM AG: Preliminary revenue for 2020 only 5% below record year 2019 despite 
coronavirus effects; strong acquisition pipeline for H1 2021* 
 
*- Preliminary figures for 2020 underpin successful management of 
coronavirus effects; revenue only around 5% lower than record year 2019* 
 
*- Strong acquisition pipeline of high-margin and high-growth technology 
leaders for first half of 2021* 
 
*- Purchase of shares for investors eased due to potentially higher 
liquidity following end of restrictions on sale ("lock-up")* 
 
*Frankfurt/Main, January 7, 2021. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, 
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), a long-term oriented technology group focused on 
acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions within the German 
Mittelstand, is announcing its preliminary revenue for fiscal year 2020 and 
informs about expiry of the lock-up for pre-listing shareholders.* 
 
The successful closing of financial year 2020 confirms BCM's focus on 
acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology leaders within the German 
Mittelstand. Looking at the preliminary figures Group revenue in 2020, which 
was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, is only around 5% lower than in 
the previous pro-forma year and therefore matched the Company's corrected 
guidance. "This is an outstanding achievement in this year and confirms us 
with regard to the relevance of the technologies of our subsidiaries Palas 
and IHSE," says Marco Brockhaus, CEO of BCM. Palas offers one of the leading 
technologies for high-precision measurement and characterization of smallest 
particles in air - such as fine dust and nanoparticles - which is since 
early 2020 also being used for quality testing of respiratory masks for the 
protection against COVID-19. The technology of IHSE enables a highly secure, 
low latency and loss-free transmission of data in "mission critical" 
applications such as, for example, control rooms for police and fire 
departments, air traffic control or also hospitals. 
 
In terms of acquisitions, BCM is also anticipating a positive first half of 
2021 with a strong transaction pipeline and a series of potentially 
interesting takeover targets, to be financed with the proceeds of the 
listing. Marco Brockhaus: "The current environment for acquisitions is very 
challenging. There are a lot of attractive companies in the pipeline and we 
are confident that we will soon find a suitable candidate for our 
shareholders. However, many options fail to meet our high requirements in a 
careful due diligence process. Nevertheless, once a company finds its new 
safe haven with us, we expect strong further growth." 
 
As part of the listing completed in July 2020, a private placement aimed 
solely at institutional investors, BCM's pre-listing shareholders committed 
to a standard restriction on sale ("lock-up") regarding their shares in BCM 
for a period of 180 days. This lock-up period will end regularly on Sunday, 
January 10, 2021, with the lock-up effectively expiring on Monday, January 
11, 2021. Pre-listing shareholders will then be able to dispose of their BCM 
shares freely for the first time. As a result, also retail investors will 
benefit from the potentially increased free-float providing a better and 
more liquid environment for share purchases. 
 
BCM's management board and the management teams of its two subsidiaries 
Palas and IHSE (which currently hold around 28% of outstanding shares) will 
remain subject to a lock-up until July 2022 as they agreed to a much longer 
lock-up period of 720 days at the time of the listing. This means that the 
majority of shares acquired before listing are still covered by a lock-up. 
 
"Our shares are now becoming more liquid and accessible to investors of all 
kinds," says Marco Brockhaus. "Investing in the innovative and sustainable 
German technology Mittelstand will therefore be even easier than before." 
 
The audited Annual Report for 2020 will be published on April 15, 2021. 
 
*Financial Calendar* 
 
April 15, 2021 Annual Report 2020 
May 15, 2021 Quarterly Report Q1 2021 
June 16, 2021 Annual General Meeting 2021 
 
*About Brockhaus Capital Management* 
 
Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), based in 
Frankfurt/Main, is a technology group acquiring high-margin and high-growth 
technology champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. 
With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, BCM actively and 
strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving long-term profitable 
growth beyond industry and country boundaries. At the same time, BCM offers 
a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are 
otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. 
 
*Contact Details* 
 
*For investors:* 
 
Brockhaus Capital Management 
Paul Göhring 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978 
Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971 
E-Mail: goehring@bcm-ag.com 
 
*For media: * 
 
USC 
Iris C. Sistemich 
Phone: +49 221 280 655 10 
E-Mail: presse@us-communications.de 
 
2021-01-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Brockhaus Capital Management AG 
             Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6 
             60313 Frankfurt am Main 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0)69 2043 409 0 
Fax:         +49 (0)69 2043 409 71 
E-mail:      info@bcm-ag.com 
Internet:    http://bcm-ag.com 
ISIN:        DE000A2GSU42 
WKN:         A2GSU4 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) 
EQS News ID: 1159157 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159157 2021-01-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 09:10 ET (14:10 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 49,8 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
Net income 2020 -4,50 M -5,52 M -5,52 M
Net cash 2020 73,4 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -74,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 317 M 389 M 389 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,89x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG
Duration : Period :
Brockhaus Capital Management AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,50 €
Last Close Price 31,95 €
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cornelius Liedtke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG4.75%389
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG2.02%31 541
EQT AB-0.81%24 275
MBB SE1.38%801
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA7.36%658
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG7.55%658
