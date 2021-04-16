PRESS RELEASE : Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Technology Group BCM appoints Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten to Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Personnel Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Technology Group BCM appoints Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten to Supervisory Board 2021-04-16 / 15:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Technology Group BCM appoints Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten to Supervisory Board Frankfurt/Main, 16 April 2021. As of today, Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) has appointed Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten as a member of the Supervisory Board. In Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten, the Supervisory Board of Brockhaus Capital Management AG has gained a proven financial expert. The independent management consultant and honorary professor at the University of Mannheim comes with extensive expertise in financial reporting and financial processes. In his many years as Chief Accounting Officer of SAP SE, he was responsible until 2020 for Group accounting and external financial reporting within SAP Group and thus also actively involved in the large number of acquisitions made by SAP. For many years, Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten was a member of the administrative boards of the Accounting Standards Committee of Germany (ASCG) and of SAF Simulation, Analysis and Forecasting AG. In addition, he spent five years serving as a member of the Board of Auditors of SAP Japan Co., Ltd. "We are delighted to welcome Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten to the Supervisory Board. He has valuable know-how from both the technology sector and in the area of finance, thus perfectly complementing the current Supervisory Board," says Dr. Othmar Belker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Brockhaus Capital Management AG. The appointment means that the six-member Supervisory Board of Brockhaus Capital Management AG is now at full strength. About Brockhaus Capital Management Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), based in Frankfurt/Main, is a technology group acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, BCM actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving long-term profitable growth beyond industry and country boundaries. At the same time, BCM offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For further information please visit www.bcm-ag.com Contact Details For investors: Brockhaus Capital Management Paul Göhring Head of Investor Relations Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978 E-Mail: goehring@bcm-ag.com For media: USC - Svenja Lahrmann Phone: +49 221 280 655 18 E-Mail: presse@us-communications.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Brockhaus Capital Management AG Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6 60313 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0 Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71 E-mail: info@bcm-ag.com Internet: http://bcm-ag.com ISIN: DE000A2GSU42 WKN: A2GSU4 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) EQS News ID: 1185873 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

