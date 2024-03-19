EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Executive Board to propose first-time dividend of EUR 0.22 per share; steadily increasing dividend targeted for the future
Frankfurt am Main, March 19, 2024.
The Executive Board of Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42), in consultation with the Supervisory Board, intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting, based on the preliminary, yet unaudited financial statements for fiscal year 2023, the payment of a dividend in the amount of EUR 0.22 per dividend-entitled share, for the first time. To date, Brockhaus Technologies has not paid any dividends yet.
The final proposal of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting is to be made after the approval of the audited financial statements for 2023 and is to be published in good time before the Annual General Meeting of Brockhaus Technologies, which is to be held on June 20, 2024. The annual report of Brockhaus Technologies for the fiscal year 2023 will be published on March 28, 2024.
Brockhaus Technologies achieved the target status of the previous dividend policy significantly earlier than planned. Previously, regular dividend payments were foreseen to be made only in the mid-term future. Going forward, Brockhaus Technologies targets to pay a steadily increasing dividend. The decision on dividends is made by the Annual General Meeting.
Contact:
Brockhaus Technologies – Paul Göhring
Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90
Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971
E-Mail: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brockhaus Technologies AG
|Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 2043 409 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 2043 409 71
|E-mail:
|info@brockhaus-technologies.com
|Internet:
|https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GSU42
|WKN:
|A2GSU4
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1862511
