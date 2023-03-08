Brockhaus Technologies : Company Presentation March 2023
03/08/2023 | 04:27am EST
The Gateway into German Mittelstand Technology Champions
March 2023
Elevating Champions
We know
We know
Germany.
Mittelstand.
We know
We acquire
Technology.
Champions.
2
Building one of Germany's leading technology groups
Acquisitions
+
Value creation
+
Long-term growth
Acquisition Sourcing Execution criteria
Technology champions in niche markets
High margins and cash conversion Long-term growth potential
Vertical
growth
International-
ization
Enhancement
Elevating champions
Strategic know-how transfer
Access to Brockhaus Technologies network
Reinvestment
of cash flows &
repayment of debt
Sustainable profitable growth
"Cash Compounding Mode"
Reinvestment of cash flows
Continuous strategic refinement
Add-on acquisitions
3
>20 years track record of delivering strong returns to investors
2014
2001
2007
Launch of
Launch of
Brockhaus Private
Launch of
Brockhaus
Equity III
Brockhaus
Private Equity II
Fully invested since 2017
Private Equity I
Closed 2019
2.7x
Closed 2015
2.1x
Gross multiple
2.6x
33%2
26%
IRR
53%1
7 Companies
5 Companies2
7 Companies1
Note: Detail in IPO prospectus. Gross multiple refers to sales proceeds from disposal divided by historical acquisition costs. IRR refers to internal rate of return. Gross figures do not take into accounts costs and fees incurred holding or selling a company.
1. Excl. venture capital investments; 2. Incl. realized and unrealized investments.
2021
Renaming in
Brockhaus
2017
Technologies
Inception of
2023+
Brockhaus Capital
Management
Sale
Acquisition
Long-term oriented technology group
Ability to fully participate in subsidiaries' growth potential
Sustainable profitable growth and reinvestment of cash flows
4
Brockhaus Technologies at a glance
IHSE China
IHSE
IHSE
IHSE South Korea
France
Israel
Established
2017
Businesses
Revenue 20221 (ex Palas)2
€145m
IHSE USA
Headquarters
Frankfurt
Germany
Employees
~370
Adj. EBITDA 20221 (ex Palas)2
€50m (34,4% margin)
Bikeleasing
Austria kvm-tec
Bikeleasing
Hofmann Leasing
IHSE Asia
IHSE Middle
East & South
Asia
Bikeleasing
Bikeleasing HQ
Brockhaus Technologies
IHSE HQ
1. Preliminary, unaudited numbers for fiscal year 2022; Revenue adjusted for effects resulting from purchase price allocation (PPA).
2. Reduced retrospectively by the contributions of the former subsidiary Palas (IFRS 5) due to its sale.
Brockhaus Technologies AG published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 09:26:07 UTC.