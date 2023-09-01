The Gateway into German Mittelstand Technology Champions

September 2023

Elevating Champions

We know

We know

Germany.

Mittelstand.

We know

We acquire

Technology.

Champions.

2

Building one of Germany's leading technology groups

Acquisitions

+

Value creation

+

Long-term growth

Acquisition Sourcing Execution criteria

Technology champions in niche markets

High margins and cash conversion Long-term growth potential

Vertical

growth

International-

ization

Enhancement

Elevating champions

Strategic know-how transfer

Access to Brockhaus Technologies network

Reinvestment

of cash flows &

repayment of debt

Sustainable profitable growth

"Cash Compounding Mode"

Reinvestment of cash flows

Continuous strategic refinement

Add-on acquisitions

3

>20 years track record of delivering superior returns to investors

2014

2001

2007

Launch of

Launch of

Brockhaus Private

Launch of

Brockhaus

Equity III

Brockhaus

Private Equity II

Fully realized 2023

Private Equity I

Closed 2019

2.8x

Closed 2015

2.1x

Gross multiple

2.6x

33%

26%

IRR

53%1

7 Companies

5 Companies

7 Companies1

Note: Gross multiple refers to sales proceeds from disposal divided by historical acquisition costs. IRR refers to internal rate of return. Gross figures do not take into accounts costs and fees incurred holding or selling a company.

1. Excl. venture capital investments

2021

Renaming in

Brockhaus

2017

Technologies

Inception of

2023+

Brockhaus Capital

Management

Sale

Acquisition

Long-term oriented technology group

Ability to fully participate in subsidiaries' growth potential

Sustainable profitable growth and reinvestment of cash flows

4

Brockhaus Technologies at a glance

IHSE China

IHSE

IHSE

IHSE South Korea

France

Israel

Established

2017

Businesses

Revenue (before PPA) 2022

€145m

IHSE USA

Headquarters

Frankfurt

Germany

Employees

~370

Adj. EBITDA 2022

€50m (34.4% margin)

Bikeleasing

Austria kvm-tec

Bikeleasing

Hofmann Leasing

IHSE Asia

IHSE Middle

East & South

Asia

Bikeleasing

Bikeleasing HQ

Brockhaus Technologies

IHSE HQ

Note: For definitions and detailed explanations of the alternative performance measures, please refer to page 85 onwards of our 2022 Annual Report.

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Brockhaus Technologies AG published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 08:19:03 UTC.