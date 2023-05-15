Brockhaus Technologies : Quarterly Statement Q1 2023

In Q1 2023, the Group's revenue increased by 40.7% to €33,439 thousand. Due to this increase, and with costs only rising at a disproportionately low rate, the adjusted EBITDA margin rose from 23.8% in Q1 2022 to 28.8% in Q1 2023.
Total output rose by 39.3% to €33,889 thousand. Due to the increase in the volume of business, cost of materials increased by 23.4% to €12,777 thousand, personnel expenses by 16.4% to €6,891 thou- sand, other operating expenses by 47.6% to €5,036 thousand and other depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets by 52.4% to €985 thousand. The amortization of intangible assets identified during initial consolidation remained generally constant at €3,541 thousand (Q1 2022: €3,529 thousand). Finance costs dropped by 15.8% compared with Q1 2022 to €2,442 thousand on the back of the lower loan liabilities. At €10,351 thou- sand, EBITDA was significantly above the prior-period level of €5,534 thousand. The same applies to EBIT, which came to €5,826 thousand in the reporting period, whereas the Group recorded EBIT of €1,360 thousand in the prior-year period. After income taxes, the income from continuing operations was €1,309 thousand (Q1 2022: loss of €1,295 thousand).
Effective November 24, 2022, Palas group, which constituted the Environmental Technologies segment until the date of sale, was sold to the Swedish technology and industrial group Indutrade AB. Palas was therefore deconsolidated at the end of November 2022. The structure of the Group changed with the sale and deconsolidation of Palas. For the reference period, the activities of the former Environmental Technologies segment are presented up to the date of sale as a discontinued operation in the statement of comprehensive in- come, whereas they were included in the cash flow statement until the deconsolidation date. The former Environmental Technologies segment is no longer reported for the prior-year period in the segment reporting. Details on the accounting treatment of the deconsol- idation of Palas can be found in Note 34 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for fiscal year 2022.
BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES | QUARTERLY STATEMENT
Reportable segments
Financial
Security
Central Functions and
Technologies
Technologies
consolidation
Group
€ thousand
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Revenue
25,145
16,512
8,293
7,245
1
1
33,439
23,758
Revenue growth
52.3%
14.5%
40.7%
Gross profit
14,778
8,220
6,245
5,707
89
46
21,112
13,973
Gross profit margin
58.8%
49.8%
75.3%
78.8%
63.1%
58.8%
Adjusted EBITDA
9,354
4,926
1,603
2,081
(1,333)
(1,342)
9,624
5,665
Adjusted EBITDA margin
37.2%
29.8%
19.3%
28.7%
28.8%
23.8%
Adjusted EBIT
8,737
4,580
1,267
1,811
(1,364)
(1,372)
8,640
5,019
Adjusted EBIT margin
34.7%
27.7%
15.3%
25.0%
25.8%
21.1%
Q1 2023
3
At a glance
Significant developments
Financial information
Supplementary information
Segment results of operations
In Q1 2023, the Group's revenue increased by 40.7% compared with the prior-year period to €33.439 thousand. Revenue growth in the Financial Technologies segment was 52.3%, whereas the Security Technologies segment recorded revenue growth of 14.5%.
Both the Group's adjusted EBITDA margin and the adjusted EBIT margin were above the previous year's level. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 5.0 percentage points year-on-year to 28.8% in the first three months of 2023. The adjusted EBIT margin was 25.8%, an increase of 4.7 percentage points.
Financial Technologies | Revenue in the Financial Technologies segment (Bikeleasing) amounted to €25,145 thousand in Q1 2023. In the reporting period, Bikeleasing increased the number of corporate customers connected to its platform by more than a thousand to a total of 47 thousand. These companies have a total of approximately 2.6 million employees. The number of new company bikes brokered through the Bikeleasing platform in Q1 2023 was approximately 28 thousand, which reflects an increase of 41% compared to Q1 2022.
The gross profit margin was 58.8% (+9.0 percentage points), the adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.2% (+7.4 percentage points) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 34.7% (+7.0 percentage points). In addition to the absolute growth in the volume of business, the refinancing situation in the comparative period Q1 2022 was also a main driver of the improvement in margins.
Performance metrics by quarter
2021
2022
2023
€ thousand
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Financial Technologies
Revenue
10,117
16,512
33,703
34,752
21,656
25,145
Gross profit
9,392
8,220
23,428
21,524
11,948
14,778
Gross profit margin
92.8%*
49.8%
69.5%
61.9%
55.2%
58.8%
Adjusted EBITDA
7,487
4,926
17,814
16,408
4,790
9,354
Adjusted EBITDA margin
74.0%*
29.8%
52.9%
47.2%
22.1%
37.2%
Adjusted EBIT
7,378
4,580
17,466
15,797
4,137
8,737
Adjusted EBIT margin
72.9%*
27.7%
51.8%
45.5%
19.1%
34.7%
Security Technologies
Revenue
6,053
6,665
7,445
8,761
7,245
7,639
9,211
11,991
8,293
Gross profit
3,917
4,770
5,601
6,328
5,707
5,402
6,600
8,623
6,245
Gross profit margin
64.7%
71.6%
75.2%
72.2%
78.8%
70.7%
71.6%
71.9%
75.3%
Adjusted EBITDA
696
1,442
2,845
3,054
2,081
912
2,402
3,221
1,603
Adjusted EBITDA margin
11.5%
21.6%
38.2%
34.9%
28.7%
11.9%
26.1%
26.9%
19.3%
Adjusted EBIT
506
1,251
2,650
2,832
1,811
624
2,114
2,936
1,267
Adjusted EBIT margin
8.4%
18.8%
35.6%
32.3%
25.0%
8.2%
22.9%
24.5%
15.3%
Group
Revenue
6,053
6,666
7,444
18,880
23,758
41,343
43,964
33,647
33,439
Gross profit
3,917
4,771
5,600
15,886
13,973
28,876
28,213
20,659
21,112
Gross profit margin
64.7%
71.6%
75.2%
84.1%
58.8%
69.8%
64.2%
61.4%
63.1%
Adjusted EBITDA
(796)
283
1,501
7,276
5,665
17,504
17,635
6,596
9,624
Adjusted EBITDA margin
-13.2%
4.2%
20.2%
38.5%
23.8%
42.3%
40.1%
19.6%
28.8%
Adjusted EBIT
(1,012)
68
1,282
6,911
5,019
16,835
16,704
5,597
8,640
Adjusted EBIT margin
-16.7%
1.0%
17.2%
36.6%
21.1%
40.7%
38.0%
16.6%
25.8%
The high margin of the Financial Technologies segment in Q4 2021 essentially results from the non-recurringcash-neutral derecognition of lease receivables due to a contract amendment for the forfaiting of those lease receivables.
The increase in segment income was positively impacted by a refi- nancing of the lease receivables that deviated from the comparative period. The major portion of newly generated leases in Q1 2022 was securitized as a "Green Bond" and refinanced through a large German insurance company. This structure allowed Bikeleasing to refinance much cheaper, quicker and more flexible and therefore promoted strong growth. In spite of unchanged cash inflows at point of selling the securitized leasing receivables, this source of financing did not meet the requirements for derecognition of the lease receivables securitized in this way, which therefore remained on the Group's balance sheet. Income from the leases is therefore recognized over their term, generally 36 months, employing the effective interest method. Even though this process is identical from a liquidity point of view, in the accounting perspective, this refinancing option is in contrast to a forfaiting transaction with derecognition of the lease receivable, which involves the realization of nearly all income from the corresponding lease at the time of the respective forfaiting. Therefore, lower income was reported in Q1 2022 to the benefit of higher income in the future.
By contrast, the majority of the newly generated leases were conventionally forfaited or sold on a non-recourse basis in Q1 2023. This leads to income primarily being recognized immediately, which had a significantly positive effect on revenue growth and on the EBITDA margin in the reporting period.
Security Technologies | The Security Technologies segment (IHSE and kvm-tec) recorded a 14.5% increase in revenue to €8,293 thousand. The main driver of this was the very positive development in the Americas region, where revenue doubled year-on-year to €3,766 thousand. At €3,899 thousand, revenue in EMEA was down slightly year-on-year (Q1 2022: €4,126 thousand) due to normal reporting date effects. In the APAC region, revenue was down 50% year-on-year and came to €628 thousand. The lower volume of revenue in APAC is mainly due to the decline in project business in China compared with the comparative period. However, these are typical fluctuations in IHSE's project business.
At 75.3%, the gross profit margin was lower than in the prior-year period (78.8%). Fluctuations in the gross profit margin during the year can be regularly observed for IHSE. This is explained by both different gross profit margins for large deliveries (customer and product mix) as well as significant reporting date-related fluctuations in changes in inventory.
At 19.3%, the adjusted EBITDA margin was down on the previous year (28.7%). The same applies to the adjusted EBIT margin, which was also below the comparative period, at 15.3% (Q1 2022: 25.0%).
This margin development, which was expected for the first quarter, resulted primarily from increased costs for trade show and travel activities (€+478 thousand compared with Q1 2022) and IT costs for the implementation of a new ERP system (€+120 thousand compared with Q1 2022). Several trade shows took place in the first quarter that are significant for presenting IHSE and its products, maintaining contacts with business partners and generating future orders. No trade shows were held in the comparative period (Q1 2022) due to the remaining COVID-19 measures. At the same time, personnel expenses were higher than in the comparative period. The primary reasons behind this increase were commission payments resulting from the positive business development and the adjustment of wages and salaries in response to the increased cost of living. The total impact on personnel expenses was €390 thousand. Addi- tionally, the EBITDA margin of IHSE was unusually strong in Q1 2022 (see the table on page 4). This makes the comparison with the prior-year period more difficult. During the remaining fiscal year, we expect these effects to even out and adjusted EBITDA and EBIT margin to be at a clearly higher level. This expectation is also backed by the very positive order situation and its future impact on revenue. In April 2023, IHSE received the largest single order of its corporate history at more than €7 million. As a result, order backlog more than doubled to approx. €13 million (December 31, 2022: €5.9 million).
Brockhaus Technologies AG published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 05:06:02 UTC.