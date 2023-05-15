Brockhaus Technologies : Quarterly Statement Q1 2023

The increase in segment income was positively impacted by a refi- nancing of the lease receivables that deviated from the comparative period. The major portion of newly generated leases in Q1 2022 was securitized as a "Green Bond" and refinanced through a large German insurance company. This structure allowed Bikeleasing to refinance much cheaper, quicker and more flexible and therefore promoted strong growth. In spite of unchanged cash inflows at point of selling the securitized leasing receivables, this source of financing did not meet the requirements for derecognition of the lease receivables securitized in this way, which therefore remained on the Group's balance sheet. Income from the leases is therefore recognized over their term, generally 36 months, employing the effective interest method. Even though this process is identical from a liquidity point of view, in the accounting perspective, this refinancing option is in contrast to a forfaiting transaction with derecognition of the lease receivable, which involves the realization of nearly all income from the corresponding lease at the time of the respective forfaiting. Therefore, lower income was reported in Q1 2022 to the benefit of higher income in the future. By contrast, the majority of the newly generated leases were conventionally forfaited or sold on a non-recourse basis in Q1 2023. This leads to income primarily being recognized immediately, which had a significantly positive effect on revenue growth and on the EBITDA margin in the reporting period.

Security Technologies | The Security Technologies segment (IHSE and kvm-tec) recorded a 14.5% increase in revenue to €8,293 thousand. The main driver of this was the very positive development in the Americas region, where revenue doubled year-on-year to €3,766 thousand. At €3,899 thousand, revenue in EMEA was down slightly year-on-year (Q1 2022: €4,126 thousand) due to normal reporting date effects. In the APAC region, revenue was down 50% year-on-year and came to €628 thousand. The lower volume of revenue in APAC is mainly due to the decline in project business in China compared with the comparative period. However, these are typical fluctuations in IHSE's project business. At 75.3%, the gross profit margin was lower than in the prior-year period (78.8%). Fluctuations in the gross profit margin during the year can be regularly observed for IHSE. This is explained by both different gross profit margins for large deliveries (customer and product mix) as well as significant reporting date-related fluctuations in changes in inventory. At 19.3%, the adjusted EBITDA margin was down on the previous year (28.7%). The same applies to the adjusted EBIT margin, which was also below the comparative period, at 15.3% (Q1 2022: 25.0%).

This margin development, which was expected for the first quarter, resulted primarily from increased costs for trade show and travel activities (€+478 thousand compared with Q1 2022) and IT costs for the implementation of a new ERP system (€+120 thousand compared with Q1 2022). Several trade shows took place in the first quarter that are significant for presenting IHSE and its products, maintaining contacts with business partners and generating future orders. No trade shows were held in the comparative period (Q1 2022) due to the remaining COVID-19 measures. At the same time, personnel expenses were higher than in the comparative period. The primary reasons behind this increase were commission payments resulting from the positive business development and the adjustment of wages and salaries in response to the increased cost of living. The total impact on personnel expenses was €390 thousand. Addi- tionally, the EBITDA margin of IHSE was unusually strong in Q1 2022 (see the table on page 4). This makes the comparison with the prior-year period more difficult. During the remaining fiscal year, we expect these effects to even out and adjusted EBITDA and EBIT margin to be at a clearly higher level. This expectation is also backed by the very positive order situation and its future impact on revenue. In April 2023, IHSE received the largest single order of its corporate history at more than €7 million. As a result, order backlog more than doubled to approx. €13 million (December 31, 2022: €5.9 million).