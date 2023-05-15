Advanced search
    BKHT   DE000A2GSU42

BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

(BKHT)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:32:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
22.15 EUR   -1.12%
Brockhaus Technologies Ag : Brockhaus Technologies with high revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2023
EQ
Brockhaus Technologies : Quarterly Statement Q1 2023
PU
Brockhaus Technologies : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
Brockhaus Technologies : Quarterly Statement Q1 2023

05/15/2023 | 01:07am EDT
Quarterly Statement

Q1 2023

At a glance

Significant developments

Financial information

Supplementary information

Brockhaus Technologies at a glance

IHSE USA

Table of contents

Brockhaus Technologies at a glance

....................... 2

Significant developments

3

Financial information

7

Supplementary information

18

IHSE IHSE

France Israel

Bikeleasing Austria kvm-tec

Bikeleasing

Hofmann Leasing

IHSE China

IHSE South Korea

IHSE Asia

IHSE Middle

East & South

Asia

Bikeleasing

Bikeleasing HQ

Brockhaus Technologies

IHSE HQ

BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES | QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2023

2

At a glance

Significant developments

Financial information

Supplementary information

Significant developments

Group results of operations

In Q1 2023, the Group's revenue increased by 40.7% to €33,439 thousand. Due to this increase, and with costs only rising at a disproportionately low rate, the adjusted EBITDA margin rose from 23.8% in Q1 2022 to 28.8% in Q1 2023.

Total output rose by 39.3% to €33,889 thousand. Due to the increase in the volume of business, cost of materials increased by 23.4% to €12,777 thousand, personnel expenses by 16.4% to €6,891 thou- sand, other operating expenses by 47.6% to €5,036 thousand and other depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets by 52.4% to €985 thousand. The amortization of intangible assets identified during initial consolidation remained generally constant at €3,541 thousand (Q1 2022: €3,529 thousand). Finance costs dropped by 15.8% compared with Q1 2022 to €2,442 thousand on the back of the lower loan liabilities. At €10,351 thou- sand, EBITDA was significantly above the prior-period level of €5,534 thousand. The same applies to EBIT, which came to €5,826 thousand in the reporting period, whereas the Group recorded EBIT of €1,360 thousand in the prior-year period. After income taxes, the income from continuing operations was €1,309 thousand (Q1 2022: loss of €1,295 thousand).

Effective November 24, 2022, Palas group, which constituted the Environmental Technologies segment until the date of sale, was sold to the Swedish technology and industrial group Indutrade AB. Palas was therefore deconsolidated at the end of November 2022. The structure of the Group changed with the sale and deconsolidation of Palas. For the reference period, the activities of the former Environmental Technologies segment are presented up to the date of sale as a discontinued operation in the statement of comprehensive in- come, whereas they were included in the cash flow statement until the deconsolidation date. The former Environmental Technologies segment is no longer reported for the prior-year period in the segment reporting. Details on the accounting treatment of the deconsol- idation of Palas can be found in Note 34 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for fiscal year 2022.

BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES | QUARTERLY STATEMENT

Reportable segments

Financial

Security

Central Functions and

Technologies

Technologies

consolidation

Group

€ thousand

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Revenue

25,145

16,512

8,293

7,245

1

1

33,439

23,758

Revenue growth

52.3%

14.5%

40.7%

Gross profit

14,778

8,220

6,245

5,707

89

46

21,112

13,973

Gross profit margin

58.8%

49.8%

75.3%

78.8%

63.1%

58.8%

Adjusted EBITDA

9,354

4,926

1,603

2,081

(1,333)

(1,342)

9,624

5,665

Adjusted EBITDA margin

37.2%

29.8%

19.3%

28.7%

28.8%

23.8%

Adjusted EBIT

8,737

4,580

1,267

1,811

(1,364)

(1,372)

8,640

5,019

Adjusted EBIT margin

34.7%

27.7%

15.3%

25.0%

25.8%

21.1%

Q1 2023

3

At a glance

Significant developments

Financial information

Supplementary information

Segment results of operations

In Q1 2023, the Group's revenue increased by 40.7% compared with the prior-year period to €33.439 thousand. Revenue growth in the Financial Technologies segment was 52.3%, whereas the Security Technologies segment recorded revenue growth of 14.5%.

Both the Group's adjusted EBITDA margin and the adjusted EBIT margin were above the previous year's level. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 5.0 percentage points year-on-year to 28.8% in the first three months of 2023. The adjusted EBIT margin was 25.8%, an increase of 4.7 percentage points.

Financial Technologies | Revenue in the Financial Technologies segment (Bikeleasing) amounted to €25,145 thousand in Q1 2023. In the reporting period, Bikeleasing increased the number of corporate customers connected to its platform by more than a thousand to a total of 47 thousand. These companies have a total of approximately 2.6 million employees. The number of new company bikes brokered through the Bikeleasing platform in Q1 2023 was approximately 28 thousand, which reflects an increase of 41% compared to Q1 2022.

The gross profit margin was 58.8% (+9.0 percentage points), the adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.2% (+7.4 percentage points) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 34.7% (+7.0 percentage points). In addition to the absolute growth in the volume of business, the refinancing situation in the comparative period Q1 2022 was also a main driver of the improvement in margins.

Performance metrics by quarter

2021

2022

2023

€ thousand

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Financial Technologies

Revenue

10,117

16,512

33,703

34,752

21,656

25,145

Gross profit

9,392

8,220

23,428

21,524

11,948

14,778

Gross profit margin

92.8%*

49.8%

69.5%

61.9%

55.2%

58.8%

Adjusted EBITDA

7,487

4,926

17,814

16,408

4,790

9,354

Adjusted EBITDA margin

74.0%*

29.8%

52.9%

47.2%

22.1%

37.2%

Adjusted EBIT

7,378

4,580

17,466

15,797

4,137

8,737

Adjusted EBIT margin

72.9%*

27.7%

51.8%

45.5%

19.1%

34.7%

Security Technologies

Revenue

6,053

6,665

7,445

8,761

7,245

7,639

9,211

11,991

8,293

Gross profit

3,917

4,770

5,601

6,328

5,707

5,402

6,600

8,623

6,245

Gross profit margin

64.7%

71.6%

75.2%

72.2%

78.8%

70.7%

71.6%

71.9%

75.3%

Adjusted EBITDA

696

1,442

2,845

3,054

2,081

912

2,402

3,221

1,603

Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.5%

21.6%

38.2%

34.9%

28.7%

11.9%

26.1%

26.9%

19.3%

Adjusted EBIT

506

1,251

2,650

2,832

1,811

624

2,114

2,936

1,267

Adjusted EBIT margin

8.4%

18.8%

35.6%

32.3%

25.0%

8.2%

22.9%

24.5%

15.3%

Group

Revenue

6,053

6,666

7,444

18,880

23,758

41,343

43,964

33,647

33,439

Gross profit

3,917

4,771

5,600

15,886

13,973

28,876

28,213

20,659

21,112

Gross profit margin

64.7%

71.6%

75.2%

84.1%

58.8%

69.8%

64.2%

61.4%

63.1%

Adjusted EBITDA

(796)

283

1,501

7,276

5,665

17,504

17,635

6,596

9,624

Adjusted EBITDA margin

-13.2%

4.2%

20.2%

38.5%

23.8%

42.3%

40.1%

19.6%

28.8%

Adjusted EBIT

(1,012)

68

1,282

6,911

5,019

16,835

16,704

5,597

8,640

Adjusted EBIT margin

-16.7%

1.0%

17.2%

36.6%

21.1%

40.7%

38.0%

16.6%

25.8%

  • The high margin of the Financial Technologies segment in Q4 2021 essentially results from the non-recurringcash-neutral derecognition of lease receivables due to a contract amendment for the forfaiting of those lease receivables.

BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES | QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2023

4

At a glance

Significant developments

Financial information

Supplementary information

The increase in segment income was positively impacted by a refi- nancing of the lease receivables that deviated from the comparative period. The major portion of newly generated leases in Q1 2022 was securitized as a "Green Bond" and refinanced through a large German insurance company. This structure allowed Bikeleasing to refinance much cheaper, quicker and more flexible and therefore promoted strong growth. In spite of unchanged cash inflows at point of selling the securitized leasing receivables, this source of financing did not meet the requirements for derecognition of the lease receivables securitized in this way, which therefore remained on the Group's balance sheet. Income from the leases is therefore recognized over their term, generally 36 months, employing the effective interest method. Even though this process is identical from a liquidity point of view, in the accounting perspective, this refinancing option is in contrast to a forfaiting transaction with derecognition of the lease receivable, which involves the realization of nearly all income from the corresponding lease at the time of the respective forfaiting. Therefore, lower income was reported in Q1 2022 to the benefit of higher income in the future.

By contrast, the majority of the newly generated leases were conventionally forfaited or sold on a non-recourse basis in Q1 2023. This leads to income primarily being recognized immediately, which had a significantly positive effect on revenue growth and on the EBITDA margin in the reporting period.

Security Technologies | The Security Technologies segment (IHSE and kvm-tec) recorded a 14.5% increase in revenue to €8,293 thousand. The main driver of this was the very positive development in the Americas region, where revenue doubled year-on-year to €3,766 thousand. At €3,899 thousand, revenue in EMEA was down slightly year-on-year (Q1 2022: €4,126 thousand) due to normal reporting date effects. In the APAC region, revenue was down 50% year-on-year and came to €628 thousand. The lower volume of revenue in APAC is mainly due to the decline in project business in China compared with the comparative period. However, these are typical fluctuations in IHSE's project business.

At 75.3%, the gross profit margin was lower than in the prior-year period (78.8%). Fluctuations in the gross profit margin during the year can be regularly observed for IHSE. This is explained by both different gross profit margins for large deliveries (customer and product mix) as well as significant reporting date-related fluctuations in changes in inventory.

At 19.3%, the adjusted EBITDA margin was down on the previous year (28.7%). The same applies to the adjusted EBIT margin, which was also below the comparative period, at 15.3% (Q1 2022: 25.0%).

This margin development, which was expected for the first quarter, resulted primarily from increased costs for trade show and travel activities (€+478 thousand compared with Q1 2022) and IT costs for the implementation of a new ERP system (€+120 thousand compared with Q1 2022). Several trade shows took place in the first quarter that are significant for presenting IHSE and its products, maintaining contacts with business partners and generating future orders. No trade shows were held in the comparative period (Q1 2022) due to the remaining COVID-19 measures. At the same time, personnel expenses were higher than in the comparative period. The primary reasons behind this increase were commission payments resulting from the positive business development and the adjustment of wages and salaries in response to the increased cost of living. The total impact on personnel expenses was €390 thousand. Addi- tionally, the EBITDA margin of IHSE was unusually strong in Q1 2022 (see the table on page 4). This makes the comparison with the prior-year period more difficult. During the remaining fiscal year, we expect these effects to even out and adjusted EBITDA and EBIT margin to be at a clearly higher level. This expectation is also backed by the very positive order situation and its future impact on revenue. In April 2023, IHSE received the largest single order of its corporate history at more than €7 million. As a result, order backlog more than doubled to approx. €13 million (December 31, 2022: €5.9 million).

BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES | QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2023

5

Disclaimer

Brockhaus Technologies AG published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 05:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES AG0.00%266
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)12.25%63 806
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.57%25 298
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.15.71%12 522
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA3.41%11 633
LIFCO AB (PUBL)36.84%10 431
