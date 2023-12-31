

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.12.2023 / 18:09 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Marco Last name(s): Brockhaus

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brockhaus Technologies AG

b) LEI

5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2GSU42

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale / transfer of shares to a company (Manhattan Heritage GmbH) whose sole shareholder is the notifying party.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 24.90 EUR 2264704.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 24.9000 EUR 2264704.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

27/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

