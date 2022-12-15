Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Brockhaus Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKHT   DE000A2GSU42

BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

(BKHT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:05 2022-12-15 am EST
24.20 EUR   +4.31%
02:04aBrockhaus Technologies Ag : IHSE sells commercial property; increase in capital efficiency and further debt reduction within the group
EQ
11/29Brockhaus Technologies : Conference Call Presentation – Sale of Palas
PU
11/24Brockhaus Technologies Ag : High value realization through sale of Palas
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brockhaus Technologies AG: IHSE sells commercial property; increase in capital efficiency and further debt reduction within the group

12/15/2022 | 02:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
Brockhaus Technologies AG: IHSE sells commercial property; increase in capital efficiency and further debt reduction within the group

15.12.2022 / 08:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies: IHSE sells commercial property; increase in capital efficiency and further debt reduction within the group

  • BKHT subsidiary IHSE sells its commercial property in Oberteuringen to a German family office
  • Purchase price of €10 million significantly above acquisition / construction costs
  • Sale of the property increases capital efficiency within the group and contributes to the further reduction of net debt by repaying the real estate loan and increasing cash and cash equivalents

 

Frankfurt am Main, December 15, 2022. Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42), through its subsidiary IHSE, has sold its commercial property at its site in Oberteuringen, Baden-Württemberg, to a German family office. The sale agreement was signed on December 13, 2022, with closing expected in early 2023. At the same time, IHSE remains loyal to the location in Oberteuringen and has signed a long-term lease agreement with the new owner.

The proceeds from the sale of €10 million are significantly higher than the acquisition and construction costs of the property and thus represent a further realization of value for all shareholders. IHSE constructed the building in 2018 and moved into it in 2019 to accommodate for the company's strong previous and future growth on the production side. IHSE is a leading developer of KVM technology (Keyboard, Video and Mouse) for the highly secure, latency reduced and loss free transmission of data in “mission critical” application, both proprietarily as well as via IP.

Proceeds will serve to further reduce debt and promote future growth

The realized sales proceeds are on the one hand to be used to repay the existing real estate loan and thus further reduce debt, and on the other hand to increase the liquidity within the Group. The reduction in fixed assets will also further improve BKHT's capital efficiency - a core objective of the BKHT management.

Just at the end of November, Brockhaus Technologies had realized sales proceeds of around €59 million from the sale of its majority stake in Palas, plus potentially a further €17 million through forward-looking earn-out payments for 2023 and 2024, thus generating a multiple of the equity invested in 2018 of €18 million as value increase for its shareholders.

The proceeds from the sale shall now be used for further acquisitions. Doing so, Brockhaus Technologies will continue to focus on high-margin and high-growth technology and innovation leaders in the German SME sector.

 

 

About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For further information, please visit www.brockhaus-technologies.com

 

 

Contact information

For investors:

Paul Göhring

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978

Fax:  +49 69 20 43 40 971

E-Mail:  ir@brockhaus-technologies.com

 

For media:

GFD - Gesellschaft für Finanzkommunikation
Phone:  +49 69 97 12 47 33

Fax:  +49 69 97 12 47 20

E-Mail:  dietz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de


15.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 2043 409 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 2043 409 71
E-mail: info@brockhaus-technologies.com
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
WKN: A2GSU4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1513625

 
End of News EQS News Service

1513625  15.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1513625&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
02:04aBrockhaus Technologies Ag : IHSE sells commercial property; increase in capital efficiency..
EQ
11/29Brockhaus Technologies : Conference Call Presentation – Sale of Palas
PU
11/24Brockhaus Technologies Ag : High value realization through sale of Palas
EQ
11/24Brockhaus Technologies Ag : High value realization through sale of Palas; forecast adjuste..
EQ
11/24Brockhaus Technologies : Company Presentation November 2022
PU
11/24Indutrade AB (publ) acquired Palas GmbH from Brockhaus Technologies AG.
CI
11/17Brockhaus Technologies : Company Presentation November 2022
PU
11/15Brockhaus Technologies : 9M 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
11/14Brockhaus Technologies : Quarterly Statement 9M 2022
PU
11/14Brockhaus Technologies Ag : Brockhaus Technologies remains on record course after nine mon..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 146 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2022 4,50 M 4,79 M 4,79 M
Net Debt 2022 60,8 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 254 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Brockhaus Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,20 €
Average target price 42,25 €
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Brockhaus Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Harald Henning Head-Finance
Othmar Belker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Wilhelm Chief Operating Officer & Legal Counsel
Michael Schuster Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES AG0.00%271
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-14.25%60 183
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.14%22 264
HAL TRUST-12.00%11 827
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-21.11%11 749
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.147.00%9 710