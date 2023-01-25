Advanced search
Brockhaus Technologies: Change in the Supervisory Board

01/25/2023 | 06:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press release : Brockhaus Technologies: Change in the Supervisory Board

Tue, 24 Jan 2023


Frankfurt am Main, January 24, 2023. Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) announces that Mr. Andreas Peiker, member of the Supervisory Board, has resigned from the Supervisory Board of BKHT as of December 31, 2022. Mr. Peiker had been a member of the Supervisory Board of BKHT since 2018 and therefore also played a key role in the company's IPO. Mr. Peiker's mandate would have regularly ended at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2023.

The reason for Mr. Peiker's decision is the significantly increased requirements of the family office he manages. Unfortunately, these no longer allow Mr. Peiker to perform the time-intensive tasks of a Supervisory Board member for BKHT.

Andreas Peiker explains: "The decision to end my time as Supervisory Board member prematurely was a very difficult one for me. But I made it in the knowledge that Brockhaus Technologies AG is well positioned for the future. I will remain closely associated with the company as a shareholder. I would like to thank my colleagues on the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board team for their trusting cooperation and wish them, the employees and the shareholders all the best for the future."

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Mr. Peiker for his trusting, pleasant and, above all, extremely successful work," expressed Dr. Othmar Belker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BKHT.

"We would like to thank Mr. Peiker for his valuable contribution and outstanding commitment. With his great experience, but also with his technical expertise, he has supported us intensively over the past years and thus contributed significantly to the success of the company," Marco Brockhaus, CEO of BKHT, comments on the decision.

The proposal for the election of a new Supervisory Board member will be announced at the latest with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For further information, please visit www.brockhaus-technologies.com

Contact information

For investors:

Paul Göhring

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

E-Mail: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com

For media:

GFD - Gesellschaft für Finanzkommunikation
Phone: +49 69 97 12 47 33

Fax: +49 69 97 12 47 20

E-Mail: dietz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de


Attachments

Disclaimer

Brockhaus Technologies AG published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 11:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
