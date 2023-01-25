Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Brockhaus Technologies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKHT   DE000A2GSU42

BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

(BKHT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:25:55 2023-01-25 am EST
19.90 EUR   +1.53%
10:08aBrockhaus Technologies : Company Presentation January 2023
PU
06:38aBrockhaus Technologies : Change in the Supervisory Board
PU
2022Brockhaus Technologies Ag : IHSE sells commercial property; increase in capital efficiency and further debt reduction within the group
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brockhaus Technologies : Company Presentation January 2023

01/25/2023 | 10:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Gateway into German Mittelstand Technology Champions

January 2023

Elevating Champions

We know

We know

Germany.

Mittelstand.

We know

We acquire

Technology.

Champions.

2

Building one of Germany's leading technology groups

Acquisitions

+

Value creation

+

Long-term growth

Acquisition Sourcing Execution criteria

Technology champions in niche markets

High margins and cash conversion Long-term growth potential

Vertical

growth

International-

ization

Enhancement

Elevating champions

Strategic know-how transfer

Access to Brockhaus Technologies network

Reinvestment

of cash flows &

repayment of debt

Sustainable profitable growth

"Cash Compounding Mode"

Reinvestment of cash flows

Continuous strategic refinement

Add-on acquisitions

3

>20 years track record of delivering strong returns to investors

2014

2001

2007

Launch of

Launch of

Brockhaus Private

Launch of

Brockhaus

Equity III

Brockhaus

Private Equity II

Fully invested since 2017

Private Equity I

Closed 2019

2.7x

Closed 2015

2.1x

Gross multiple

2.6x

33%2

26%

IRR

53%1

7 Companies

5 Companies2

7 Companies1

Note: Detail in IPO prospectus. Gross multiple refers to sales proceeds from disposal divided by historical acquisition costs. IRR refers to internal rate of return. Gross figures do not take into accounts costs and fees incurred holding or selling a company.

1. Excl. venture capital investments; 2. Incl. realized and unrealized investments.

2021

Renaming in

Brockhaus

2017

Technologies

Inception of

2023+

Brockhaus Capital

Management

Sale

Acquisition

Long-term oriented technology group

Ability to fully participate in subsidiaries' growth potential

Sustainable profitable growth and reinvestment of cash flows

4

Brockhaus Technologies at a glance

IHSE China

IHSE

IHSE

IHSE South Korea

France

Israel

Established

2017

Businesses

Revenue 20211 (ex Palas)2

€105m

IHSE USA

Headquarters

Frankfurt

Germany

Employees

~330

Adj. EBITDA 20211 (ex Palas)2

€41m (39% margin)

Bikeleasing

Austria kvm-tec

Bikeleasing

Hofmann Leasing

IHSE Asia

IHSE Middle

East & South

Asia

Bikeleasing HQ

Brockhaus Technologies

IHSE HQ

1. Pro forma figures showing the results of operations as if Bikeleasing and kvm-tec had already belonged to Brockhaus Technologies and IHSE, respectively, as of January 1, 2021;

Revenue adjusted for effects resulting from purchase price allocation (PPA).

5

2. Reduced retrospectively by the contributions of the former subsidiary Palas (IFRS 5); Therefore, the information differs from the previously published figures.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brockhaus Technologies AG published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 15:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
10:08aBrockhaus Technologies : Company Presentation January 2023
PU
06:38aBrockhaus Technologies : Change in the Supervisory Board
PU
2022Brockhaus Technologies Ag : IHSE sells commercial property; increase in capital efficiency..
EQ
2022Brockhaus Technologies : Conference Call Presentation – Sale of Palas
PU
2022Brockhaus Technologies Ag : High value realization through sale of Palas
EQ
2022Brockhaus Technologies Ag : High value realization through sale of Palas; forecast adjuste..
EQ
2022Brockhaus Technologies : Company Presentation November 2022
PU
2022Indutrade AB (publ) acquired Palas GmbH from Brockhaus Technologies AG.
CI
2022Brockhaus Technologies : Company Presentation November 2022
PU
2022Brockhaus Technologies : 9M 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 146 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2022 4,50 M 4,89 M 4,89 M
Net Debt 2022 60,8 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 151x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 215 M 233 M 233 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 406
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Brockhaus Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,60 €
Average target price 42,25 €
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Brockhaus Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Harald Henning Head-Finance
Othmar Belker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Wilhelm Chief Operating Officer & Legal Counsel
Michael Schuster Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROCKHAUS TECHNOLOGIES AG-8.84%233
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)6.89%61 692
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.08%24 309
HAL TRUST6.67%12 334
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA5.85%12 239
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-2.87%10 963