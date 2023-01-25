Brockhaus Technologies : Company Presentation January 2023

>20 years track record of delivering strong returns to investors

2014 2001 2007 Launch of Launch of Brockhaus Private Launch of Brockhaus Equity III Brockhaus Private Equity II Fully invested since 2017 Private Equity I Closed 2019 2.7x Closed 2015 2.1x Gross multiple 2.6x 33%2 26% IRR 53%1 7 Companies 5 Companies2 7 Companies1

Note: Detail in IPO prospectus. Gross multiple refers to sales proceeds from disposal divided by historical acquisition costs. IRR refers to internal rate of return. Gross figures do not take into accounts costs and fees incurred holding or selling a company.

1. Excl. venture capital investments; 2. Incl. realized and unrealized investments.