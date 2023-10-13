Brodomerkur Trgovina i Usluge dd is a Croatia-based company that specializes in the trade of technical goods. It operates through a number of organizational units, including ferrous and nonferrous metals, metalworking, electric material, energetics, household appliances, consumer electronics, chemicals, building and construction materials, hydro-thermo-sanitary installations and equipment, engineering, and retail trade. The Company operates seven retail centers in Split, Sibenik, Knin, Gospic, Osijek and Dubrovnik, and a number of outlets and franchises. The Company is 92.31%-owned by Mepas doo Siroki Brijeg.

Sector Diversified Industrial Goods Wholesale