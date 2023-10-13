In language English
Title Issuer under observation: BDMR
Reason for observation: due to the decision of HANFA for approval to publish the takeover bid of Brodomerkur d.d. by MEPAS d.o.o.
Commencing time 13.10.2023. 08:36
Date of removal -
Issuer BRODOMERKUR trgovina i usluge, dioničko društvo
Affected security ALL

