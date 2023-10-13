|In language
|English
|Title
|Issuer under observation: BDMR
|Reason for observation:
|due to the decision of HANFA for approval to publish the takeover bid of Brodomerkur d.d. by MEPAS d.o.o.
|Commencing time
|13.10.2023. 08:36
|Date of removal
|-
|Issuer
|BRODOMERKUR trgovina i usluge, dioničko društvo
|Affected security
|ALL
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Brodomerkur dd published this content on 13 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2023 06:42:26 UTC.