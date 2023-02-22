Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S : AO - Annual Report 2022

We live in a time of extremes in many ways, and we can take nothing for granted. We have all been - and continue to be - heavily affected by COVID-19, unstable supply chains, geopolitical crisis and war in Ukraine, high cost- push inflation, sharp interest rate rises and volatile energy prices. We are constantly reminded that traditional patterns and developments are about to collapse. Many of the things we are now seeing are traditional indicators of declining consumer spending power and a slowdown in the building and construction sector. However, some factors suggest continued high activity despite these conditions. The Danish consumer economy is generally good, and in terms of savings, households have never been wealthier than they are now, having benefited from many years of low interest rates and zero inflation in the consumer price index. Very high energy prices in combination with more energy-efficient products and solutions mean that both households and businesses will find that continued investment can provide good business cases that would seem to indicate high demand; not least when it comes to green transformation. So we are looking ahead to 2023 and finding it very difficult to work out what we need to prepare for as a company. All we know is that being prepared and agile is more important now than ever! We feel that AO is well equipped for the future.

We have good momentum on a commercial lev- el. Nothing is taken for granted. 'The customer is king': that is our guiding principle. With more than a century behind us, built up around proud traditions, the AO culture is and will remain a cornerstone of fundamental acceptance and understanding of the situations and needs of our customers: we will never be too big to thank our customers for their orders or learn something new from them. The AO strategy - which is built around the ReMoVe market (Renovation, Modernisation and Maintenance) - has demonstrated its strength with its local presence, broad trade ranges and its distinctive nature which is deeply embedded in all elements of the organisation. With the latest acquisitions and our digital initiatives, we are in a great position to face the new year, and not least - our staff and their targeted team efforts are and will remain at the very heart of our success. The takeover of EA Værktøj has given us the ability to serve a new market - carpenters and joiners. EA has been integrated into AO in 2022, sharing an IT platform, supply chain, etc. Now comes the exciting part - welcoming carpenters and joiners into our nationwide network of stores allowing customers of both EA and AO to benefit from our combined range, which will have expanded from about 400,000 products in 2022 to almost 600,000 products ready for delivery in 2023. Our automated central warehouse is ready to cope with the expanded range and future turnover. We are well prepared for the future in financial terms, too. We own our central warehouse in