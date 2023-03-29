Advanced search
    HART   DK0010256197

BRØDRENE HARTMANN A/S

(HART)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:04:32 2023-03-29 am EDT
302.00 DKK   +1.34%
Brødrene Hartmann A/s : Here
PU
Notice convening the annual general meeting of Brødrene Hartmann A/S on 25 April 2023
AQ
Transcript : Brødrene Hartmann A/S, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 08, 2023
CI
Brødrene Hartmann A/S : Here

03/29/2023 | 10:29am EDT
Privacy notice for shareholders in Brødrene Hartmann A/S:

As a shareholder in Brødrene Hartmann A/S, we process your general personal data in order to maintain a register of Brødrene Hartmann A/S' investors, analyse the investor composition and communicate effectively with our investors, including to send this notice to the ordinary general meeting. Moreover, Brødrene Hartmann A/S will process your personal data when you attend the ordinary general meeting, including in connection with appointment and use of proxies, if you submit proposals to be transacted at the ordinary general meeting, if you submit questions to Brødrene Hartmann A/S prior to the ordinary general meeting or if you have comments to be presented at the ordinary general meeting.

Such processing includes your name, phone number, e-mail, address, shareholding and transaction history. In order to attend the company's general meeting, Brødrene Hartmann A/S must be able to process your general personal data in this connection.

Brødrene Hartmann uses Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26, 2800 Kongens Lyngby, CBR No. 27088899, to maintain a register of the company's shareholders etc.

Read more about how your personal data are handled and processed by Brødrene Hartmann A/S on the company's website.

Disclaimer

Broedrene Hartmann A/S published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 14:27:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 927 M 571 M 571 M
Net income 2023 165 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net Debt 2023 944 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 061 M 300 M 300 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 29,8%
Managers and Directors
Torben Rosenkrantz-Theil Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Steen Chief Financial Officer
Jan Klarskov Henriksen Chairman
Henning Bekke Frisk Senior VP-Technology & Engineering
Jan Madsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRØDRENE HARTMANN A/S1.02%300
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY0.09%12 109
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA5.17%12 003
SIG GROUP AG13.86%9 556
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-5.76%9 078
MONDI PLC-7.09%7 839
