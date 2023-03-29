Brødrene Hartmann A/S : Here

Privacy notice for shareholders in Brødrene Hartmann A/S:

As a shareholder in Brødrene Hartmann A/S, we process your general personal data in order to maintain a register of Brødrene Hartmann A/S' investors, analyse the investor composition and communicate effectively with our investors, including to send this notice to the ordinary general meeting. Moreover, Brødrene Hartmann A/S will process your personal data when you attend the ordinary general meeting, including in connection with appointment and use of proxies, if you submit proposals to be transacted at the ordinary general meeting, if you submit questions to Brødrene Hartmann A/S prior to the ordinary general meeting or if you have comments to be presented at the ordinary general meeting.

Such processing includes your name, phone number, e-mail, address, shareholding and transaction history. In order to attend the company's general meeting, Brødrene Hartmann A/S must be able to process your general personal data in this connection.

Brødrene Hartmann uses Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26, 2800 Kongens Lyngby, CBR No. 27088899, to maintain a register of the company's shareholders etc.

Read more about how your personal data are handled and processed by Brødrene Hartmann A/S on the company's website.