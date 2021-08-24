Brompton Lifeco Split : Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus 08/24/2021 | 01:54pm EDT Send by mail :

The legislation requires the delivery to purchasers of a prospectus supplement containing the omitted information within a specified period of time after agreeing to purchase any of these securities. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about these securities and it is an offence to claim otherwise. This short form base shelf prospectus constitutes a public offering of these securities only in those jurisdictions where they may be offered for sale and therein only by persons permitted to sell such securities. Information has been incorporated by reference in this short form base shelf prospectus from documents filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in Canada. Copies of the documents incorporated herein by reference may be obtained on request without charge from the Corporate Secretary of Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. at its head office located at Bay Wellington Tower, Brookfield Place, 181 Bay Street, Suite 2930, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T3, or by calling 1-866-642-6001,and are also available electronically at www.sedar.com. New Issue PRELIMINARY SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS August 23, 2021 $250,000,000 Preferred Shares and Class A Shares During the 25-month period that this short form base shelf prospectus, including any amendments hereto, remains effective, Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. (the "Company") may from time to time offer and issue preferred shares ("Preferred Shares") and class A shares ("Class A Shares") in an aggregate principal amount of up to $250,000,000. Preferred Shares and Class A Shares may be offered in such amount as may be determined in light of market conditions. The specific terms of the Preferred Shares and Class A Shares in respect of which this short form base shelf prospectus is being delivered will be set forth in one or more prospectus supplements (each a "Prospectus Supplement") to be delivered to purchasers together with this short form base shelf prospectus, and may include, where applicable, the aggregate offered amount, the number of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares offered, the issue price, the dividend rate, the dividend payment dates and any terms for redemption at the option of the Company or the holder. Each such Prospectus Supplement will be incorporated by reference into this short form base shelf prospectus for the purposes of securities legislation as of the date of each such Prospectus Supplement and only for the purposes of the distribution of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares to which such Prospectus Supplement pertains. Preferred Shares and Class A Shares are issued only on the basis that an equal number of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares will be outstanding at all times. The Company is a mutual fund corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Company invests in a portfolio (the "Portfolio") consisting of common shares of four Canadian life insurance companies. As of July 31, 2021, the Portfolio consisted of common shares of the following four Canadian life insurance companies: Great-West Lifeco Inc. Manulife Financial Corporation iA Financial Corporation Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. The Company may sell Preferred Shares and Class A Shares to or through underwriters or dealers or directly to investors or through agents. The Prospectus Supplement relating to the Preferred Shares and Class A Shares offered by the Company will identify each person who may be deemed to be an underwriter with respect to such Preferred Shares and Class A Shares and will set forth the terms of the offering of such Preferred Shares and Class A Shares, including, to the extent applicable, the offering price, the proceeds to the Company, the underwriting commissions and any other fees, discounts or concessions to be allowed or reallowed to dealers. The sale of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares may be effected from time to time in one or more transactions at non-fixed prices pursuant to transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market distributions" as defined in National Instrument 44-102 - Shelf Distributions ("NI 44-102"), including sales made directly on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") or other existing trading markets for the Preferred Shares and Class A Shares, and as set forth in a Prospectus Supplement for such purpose. The lead underwriter or lead agent or underwriters or agents with respect to the Preferred Shares and Class A Shares sold to or through underwriters will be named in the related Prospectus Supplement. Subject to applicable laws, in connection with any offering of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares, other than an "at-the-market distribution" of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares, the underwriters or agents may over-allot or effect transactions which stabilize or maintain the market price of the Preferred Shares and/or Class A Shares offered at a level above that which might otherwise prevail in the open market. Such transactions, if commenced, may be discontinued at any time. See "Plan of Distribution". No underwriter or agent involved in an "at-the-market distribution", no affiliate of such an underwriter or agent and no person or company acting jointly or in concert with such an underwriter or agent may over-allot Preferred Shares and Class A Shares in connection with the distribution or may effect any other transactions that are intended to stabilize or maintain the market price of the Preferred Shares or Class A Shares in connection with an "at-the-market distribution". The Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares are listed on the TSX under the symbols LCS.PR.A and LCS, respectively. On August 20, 2021, the closing price on the TSX of the Preferred Shares was $10.30 and of the Class A Shares was $6.71. An investment in the Preferred Shares or the Class A Shares involves a degree of risk. It is important for prospective investors to consider the risk factors described in this short form base shelf prospectus. See "Risk Factors". All shelf information permitted under applicable law to be omitted from this short form base shelf prospectus will be contained in one or more Prospectus Supplements that will be delivered to purchasers together with this prospectus. Each Prospectus Supplement will be incorporated by reference into this short form base shelf prospectus for the purposes of securities legislation as of the date of the Prospectus Supplement and only for the purposes of the distribution of the Preferred Shares and Class A Shares to which the Prospectus Supplement pertains. TABLE OF CONTENTS GLOSSARY OF TERMS............................................................................................................................................ 1 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ................................................................................................................... 4 DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE .............................................................................................. 4 THE COMPANY ........................................................................................................................................................ 6 DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY......................................................................................... 8 DESCRIPTION OF SHARE CAPITAL ................................................................................................................... 12 USE OF PROCEEDS ................................................................................................................................................ 12 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION ...................................................................................................................................... 12 ORGANIZATION AND MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY .......................................................................... 13 RISK FACTORS ....................................................................................................................................................... 14 FEES AND EXPENSES ........................................................................................................................................... 19 LEGAL MATTERS .................................................................................................................................................. 19 PURCHASERS' STATUTORY RIGHTS ................................................................................................................ 19 CERTIFICATE OF THE COMPANY AND THE MANAGER............................................................................. C-1 GLOSSARY OF TERMS In this short form base shelf prospectus, the following terms have the meanings set forth below, unless otherwise indicated. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to dollar amounts in this short form base shelf prospectus are to Canadian dollars. "1933 Act" means the United States Securities Act of 1933, as it may be amended from time to time. "Annual Retraction Date" means the second last Business Day of April of each year. The Annual Retraction Date will not apply in any year in which a special retraction right has been exercised. "Black-ScholesModel" means a widely used option pricing model developed by Fischer Black and Myron Scholes in 1973. The model can be used to calculate the theoretical value of an option based on the current price of the underlying security, the strike price and term of the option, prevailing interest rates and the volatility of the price of the underlying security. "Board of Directors" means the Company's board of directors. "Brompton Funds" means Brompton Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Brompton Funds Limited which acts as the manager of the Company. Brompton Corp. is in the business of managing investment funds. "Business Day" means any day on which the TSX is open for business. "cash equivalents" means, and for the purposes of "cash cover" and "cash covered put option", "cash" as used therein means: cash on deposit at the Custodian; an evidence of indebtedness that has a remaining term to maturity of 365 days or less and that is issued, or fully and unconditionally guaranteed as to principal and interest, by: any of the federal or provincial governments of Canada; the Government of the United States; or a Canadian financial institution; provided that, in the case of (ii) and (iii), such evidence of indebtedness has a rating of at least R-1 (mid) by DBRS or the equivalent rating from another designated rating organization; or (c) other cash cover as defined in NI 81-102. "CDS" means CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. "CDS Participant" means a participant in CDS. "Class A Shares" means the class A shares of the Company. "Class J Shares" means the class J shares of the Company. "Company" means Brompton Lifeco Split Corp., a mutual fund corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario. "CRA" means the Canada Revenue Agency. "CRS Rules" has the meaning given to such term under "Risk Factors - Exchange of Tax Information". 1 "Custodian" means CIBC Mellon Trust Company, in its capacity as custodian under the Custodial Services Agreement, as appointed from time to time by the Company. "DBRS" means DBRS Limited. "Distribution(s)" means the cash and in specie distributions which are paid by the Company to Shareholders. "Extraordinary Resolution" means a resolution passed by the affirmative vote of at least 66⅔% of the votes cast, either in person or by proxy, at a meeting of shareholders called for the purpose of approving such resolution. "IRC" means the independent review committee established by the Manager for the Company pursuant to NI 81- 107. "Investment Guidelines" means the investment guidelines of the Company described under "The Company - Investment Guidelines" in this short form base shelf prospectus. "Investment Objectives" means the investment objectives of the Company described under "The Company - Investment Objectives" in this short form base shelf prospectus. "Investment Restrictions" means the investment restrictions of the Company, including without limitation those described under "The Company - Investment Restrictions" in this short form base shelf prospectus. "Lifecos" has the meaning given to such term under "Investment Overview". "Manager" means Brompton Funds Limited, in its capacity as manager of the Company, or if applicable, its successor. "Management Agreement" means the management agreement dated as of March 28, 2007 between the Company and the Manager, as it may be amended from time to time. "Management Fee" has the meaning given to such term under "Fees and Expenses - Management Fee". "Maturity Date" means April 29, 2024, which may be further extended for successive terms of up to five years as determined by the Board of Directors. See "The Company - Maturity Date". "NAV per Unit" means the NAV of the Company divided by the number of Units then outstanding. "Net Asset Value" or "NAV" means the specified net asset value which, on any date, will be equal to the difference between the aggregate value of the assets of the Company and the aggregate value of the liabilities of the Company on that date. The Net Asset Value of the Company on a particular date will be equal to (i) the aggregate value of the assets of the Company, less (ii) the aggregate value of the liabilities of the Company, (the Preferred Shares will not be treated as liabilities for these purposes) including any Distributions declared and not paid that are payable to Shareholders on or before such date, less (iii) the stated capital of the Class J Shares ($100) as described in the current annual information form of the Company. "NI 81-102" means National Instrument 81-102Investment Funds of the Canadian Securities Administrators (or any successor policy, rule or national instrument), as it may be amended from time to time. "NI 81-106" means National Instrument 81-106Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators (or any successor policy, rule or national instrument), as it may be amended from time to time. "NI 81-107"means National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds of the Canadian Securities Administrators (or any successor policy, rule or national instrument), as it may be amended from time to time. "Portfolio" means the Company's investment portfolio. 2 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

