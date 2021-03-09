Brompton Lifeco Split : Insights – Financials Rally as Bond Yields Rise

Brompton Insights March 2021 Financials Rally As Bond Yields Rise

Funds in focus: BFIN - Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF, LCS - Brompton Lifeco Split Corp.,

LBS - Life & Banc Split Corp., SBC - Brompton Split Banc Corp.

We are positive on North American Financials in 2021 for many reasons including attractive valuations, well-fortiﬁed capital positions, and expected strong performance in a potentially record-setting vaccine-driven North American economic rebound.

In recent weeks investors have begun to fret about the potential for stimulus-driven inﬂation, which has manifested in higher bond yields. This has in turn led to pressure on ﬁxed income and certain equity sectors. US and Canadian 10-yr government bond yields have risen by 54 bps and 68 bps respectively year-to-date (March 3, 2021). Fixed income, along with a number of equity sectors, have come under pressure due to investor angst.

The chart below tracks year-over-year changes in the US 10 year Treasury yield and corresponding returns from the North American Financials sector relative to the broader North American equity market1. The correlation between the two data sets demonstrates the opportunity in Financials in a rising yield environment.

nruteRevitaleRslaicnaniF

2010

1 Year Change In Treasury Yields

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

10Y US Treas., 1Y Change in YieldN.A Financials, 1Y Relative Return

Source: Refinitiv Datastream as at 3/8/2021

The North American Financial sector is somewhat unique in that higher interest rates can be good news. Many Financials issuers' business models produce more proﬁts with moderately higher long-term rates, especially if short-term rates remain low, allowing the yield curve to steepen. The minutes for the January 2021meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee indicated that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to increase short-term rates. As prospects for economic growth continue to improve, or as investor expectations for inﬂation increase, longer dated yields like the US 10 year Treasury bond tend to move up. If rising long term rates continue to steepen the yield curve, 2021 could be a banner year for North American Financials.

Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF (TSX - BFIN, BFIN.U) oﬀers investors a way to invest in a portfolio of large cap North American ﬁnancial services companies selected by Brompton, complemented by a proprietary covered call program.

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSX - SBC, SBC.PR.A), Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSX - LBS, LBS.PR.A) and Brompton Lifeco Split Corp.(TSX - LCS, LCS.PR.A) oﬀer investors a variety of ways to invest in Canada's four largest publicly-listed life insurance companies and "Big Six" Canadian banks.

1) North American Financials sector is represented by Datastream North American Financials Index; broader North American equity market is represented by Datastream North American Market Index.

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an oﬀer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. The opinions contained in this report are solely those of Brompton Funds Limited ("BFL") and are subject to change without notice. BFL makes every eﬀort to ensure that the information has been derived from sources believed to be reliable and accurate. However, BFL assumes no responsibility for any losses or damages, whether direct or indirect which arise from the use of this information. BFL is under no obligation to update the information contained herein. The information should not be regarded as a substitute for the exercise of your own judgment. Please read the annual information form or prospectus before investing.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment funds and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can ﬁnd more detailed information about the fund in the public ﬁlings available at www.sedar.com.Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identiﬁed in public ﬁlings relating to the funds, to the future outlook of the fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future ﬁnancial performance of the funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identiﬁed by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reﬂect new events or circumstances.

Investor Relations

Address

VALUE

PHONE 416.642.6000 TOLL FREE 1.866.642.6001 FAX 416.642.6001

Bay Wellington Tower, Brookﬁeld Place

INTEGRITY

EMAILinfo@bromptongroup.com

181 Bay Street Suite 2930, Box 793 Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T3

PERFORMANCE

THE FOUNDATION FOR EXCELLENCE

Website www.bromptongroup.com