Brompton Split Banc Corp. Announces Further Details of Class A Share Split

12/07/2021 | 05:53pm EST
Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

﻿TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBC, SBC.PR.A) Brompton Split Banc Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce further details of the previously announced split of its class A shares (the “Share Split”).

As previously announced, class A shareholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2021 (the “Record Date”) will receive 25 additional class A shares for every 100 class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. In accordance with the applicable rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), the class A shares will trade on a due bill basis from December 13, 2021 at the open until December 15, 2021 at the close inclusively. A due bill is an entitlement attached to the listed securities undergoing a material corporate action such as the Share Split. Any trades that are executed on the TSX during the due bill period will be flagged to ensure purchasers receive the entitlement to the additional class A shares issuable as a result of the Share Split. The class A shares will commence trading on an ex-split basis on December 16, 2021 at the opening (as of which date the class A shares will no longer have the attaching entitlement to the additional class A shares). The due bill redemption date will be December 17, 2021.

Following the Share Split, class A shareholders will continue to receive the currently targeted monthly distribution of $0.10 per class A share. As a result, the Share Split will result in an overall increase in the dollar amount of distributions to be paid to class A shareholders by 25%. The Company provides a distribution reinvestment plan, on a commission-free basis for class A shareholders that wish to reinvest distributions and realize the benefits of compound growth.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton Funds Limited (“Brompton”) is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX listed closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email us at info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the fund, to the future outlook of the fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.


