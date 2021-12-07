Brompton Split Banc Corp. Announces Further Details of Class A Share Split

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

﻿TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBC, SBC.PR.A) Brompton Split Banc Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce further details of the previously announced split of its class A shares (the “Share Split”).

As previously announced, class A shareholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2021 (the “Record Date”) will receive 25 additional class A shares for every 100 class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. In accordance with the applicable rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), the class A shares will trade on a due bill basis from December 13, 2021 at the open until December 15, 2021 at the close inclusively. A due bill is an entitlement attached to the listed securities undergoing a material corporate action such as the Share Split. Any trades that are executed on the TSX during the due bill period will be flagged to ensure purchasers receive the entitlement to the additional class A shares issuable as a result of the Share Split. The class A shares will commence trading on an ex-split basis on December 16, 2021 at the opening (as of which date the class A shares will no longer have the attaching entitlement to the additional class A shares). The due bill redemption date will be December 17, 2021.

Following the Share Split, class A shareholders will continue to receive the currently targeted monthly distribution of $0.10 per class A share. As a result, the Share Split will result in an overall increase in the dollar amount of distributions to be paid to class A shareholders by 25%. The Company provides a distribution reinvestment plan, on a commission-free basis for class A shareholders that wish to reinvest distributions and realize the benefits of compound growth.

