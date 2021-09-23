Broncus : Lists on Main Board of HKEx

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24, Broncus (02216.HK), a pioneer in the field of interventional pulmonology in China, was successfully listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Broncus, founded in 2012, is a medical device company focused on the development of interventional pulmonology products and a pioneer in the field of interventional pulmonology, providing innovative lung solutions in China and globally. Leveraging its whole lung access navigation technology and encompassing navigation, diagnosis and treatment, its integrated interventional pulmonology platform addresses the pain points of the existing diagnosis and treatment paradigms and significant unmet medical needs for lung diseases by improving the diagnosis and treatment effects of lung cancer and COPD.

Core products of Broncus are the InterVapor thermal vapor energy ablation system (the "InterVapor") and RF Generator + RF Ablation Catheter ("RF-II") that specifically targets lung cancer. According to Frost & Sullivan, InterVapor is the world's first and only thermal vapor energy ablation system to treat lung diseases including COPD and lung cancer. InterVapor for COPD was also granted designation as a Breakthrough Device by the FDA in 2019 due to technology innovation and medical value to patients in need. The other core product, RF-II, is the world's only radiofrequency ablation system focused on lung cancer. Broncus has completed the first-in-man clinical trial with a registration clinical trial currently in process in China. As of September 6, 2021, Broncus had 17 products and major product candidates under various development stages, forming an integrated solution covering lung cancer and COPD and other pulmonary diseases interventional diagnosis and treatment, and has applied for and authorized 476 patents. According to Frost & Sullivan data, from 2018 to 2020, in terms of sales volume, Broncus ranked first in China's interventional respiratory navigation equipment market, with a market share of 43.2%. In the future, the commercialization of therapeutic products will continue to enhance Broncus' core competitiveness.

With an efficient R&D model, global commercialization capabilities and strong production capabilities, Broncus has gained significant competitive advantages. In the early stage of financing, it has attracted the recognition of well-known investors such as Qiming Venture Capital, Intuitive Surgical, LAKE Bleu Capital, FountainVest, and Baidu Capital. This IPO also introduced UBS Fund, LAKE Bleu Capital, Snow Lake Capital, CDH Investment, Summer Capital, Springhill, Artisan, Valliance, and Exome Asset Management.

About Broncus

Broncus, a pioneer in the field of interventional pulmonology, providing innovative lung solutions in China and globally. Founded in 2012, Broncus has assembled a world-class management team with extensive experience in product development, clinical research and commercialization, and has developed into an enterprise with a China-US dual center. Through close ties with the global respiratory interventional field KOL and the establishment of a comprehensive relationship from innovative concepts to project development and implementation, the company has established a powerful respiratory interventional diagnosis and treatment pipeline composed of 17 products, and has a diversified intellectual property portfolio, application and 476 authorized patents. Meanwhile, Broncus, through clinical training and market education and with its strong brand promotion and commercialization capabilities, has occupied many mainstream markets around the world such as the United States, Europe, and Australia. Its vision is to become a global leader in the transformation of lung disease treatment. Its mission is to establish interventional diagnosis and treatment solutions as the gold standard for lung disease treatment.

