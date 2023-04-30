Brooge Energy : Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE – Consolidated Financial Statements December 31st, 2022
Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE
Consolidated Financial Statements
December 31, 2022
To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE and its subsidiary
Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE and its subsidiary, ("the Group"), which comprise of the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements, present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE and its subsidiary as at December 31, 2022 and its consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Emphasis of Matter
a. We draw your attention to Note 19 wherein the Group has allocated funds received in prior years from M/s Brooge International Advisory LLC. Since the Group could not obtain the confirmation from subject party to identify the purpose and repayment terms, if any; before signing date of this report, the amount has been classified as Other payable in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.
b. Considering the significance of the above amount involved, we have further reviewed the legal documents of M/s Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company and M/s Brooge International Advisory LLC (BIA) to determine whether they are related parties in accordance to Paragraph (9) of International Accounting Standards (IAS 24). The Company has further undertaken vide resolution dated April 23, 2023 to consider BIA as a related party. Based on the above representation and applying the concept of substance over form, it indicates that BIA is a related party.
Emphasis of Matter (Continued)
c. We draw attention to consolidated statement of financial position in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that as of December 31, 2022, the Group's current liabilities exceed current assets by USD 255,080,512. The shareholders have undertaken to provide continued financial support. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.
Responsibility of the Management for the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and for such internal controls as Management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting, unless Management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISA's will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with ISA's, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also;
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risks of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentation or override of internal controls.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal controls.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of Management's use of going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with the Management regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we identify during our audit.
We also provide the Management with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with the Management, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters.
Affiniax A A S Auditors
Registration Number: 1148
Dubai,
United Arab Emirates,
April 24, 2023
Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Year Ended December 31, 2022
(Figures in USD)
Note
2022
2021
Revenue
6
81,540,776
41,761,615
Direct costs
7
(24,598,916)
(14,984,020)
Gross profit
56,941,860
26,777,595
Other income
8
57,809
110,820
General and administration expenses
9
(13,671,526)
(3,610,863)
Finance costs
10
(25,260,604)
(6,795,996)
Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments
16
3,840,379
5,422,917
Profit for the year
21,907,918
21,904,473
Other comprehensive income
Nil
Nil
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
21,907,918
21,904,473
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
