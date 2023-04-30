Brooge Energy : Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE – Consolidated Financial Statements December 31st, 2022

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE and its subsidiary

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE and its subsidiary, ("the Group"), which comprise of the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements, present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE and its subsidiary as at December 31, 2022 and its consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

a. We draw your attention to Note 19 wherein the Group has allocated funds received in prior years from M/s Brooge International Advisory LLC. Since the Group could not obtain the confirmation from subject party to identify the purpose and repayment terms, if any; before signing date of this report, the amount has been classified as Other payable in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

b. Considering the significance of the above amount involved, we have further reviewed the legal documents of M/s Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company and M/s Brooge International Advisory LLC (BIA) to determine whether they are related parties in accordance to Paragraph (9) of International Accounting Standards (IAS 24). The Company has further undertaken vide resolution dated April 23, 2023 to consider BIA as a related party. Based on the above representation and applying the concept of substance over form, it indicates that BIA is a related party.

