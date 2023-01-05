Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Brooge Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BROG   KYG1611B1077

BROOGE ENERGY LIMITED

(BROG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:31 2023-01-05 am EST
5.379 USD   -7.27%
2022Brooge Energy : Results of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
2022Transcript : Brooge Energy Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022Brooge Energy Limited Approves the Appointment of Paul Ditchburn as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brooge Energy : Resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers (Dubai branch) as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm; Appointment of New Auditors - Form 6-K

01/05/2023 | 04:36pm EST
Resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers (Dubai branch) as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm; Appointment of New Auditors

On December 29, 2022, PricewaterhouseCoopers (Dubai branch) ("PwC"), the independent registered public accounting firm for Brooge Energy Limited (the "Company") for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, tendered its resignation, effective immediately.

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, PwC did not issue any reports on the financial statements of the Company that contained an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, nor were the audit reports of PwC qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

Through the date of PwC's resignation on December 29, 2022, there were "disagreements" on matters of accounting principles and practices, as that term is defined in Item 16F(a)(1)(iv) of Form 20-F (and the related instructions thereto). In PwC's opinion, the Company has not taken timely and appropriate remedial actions regarding the results that arose from the previously disclosed examination conducted by or on behalf of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Audit Committee"), with the assistance of counsel, relating to fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020 (the "Audit Committee Examination").

The Company respectfully, but strongly rejects the conclusions reached by PwC. It believes it is addressing the issues raised by the Audit Committee Examination in a timely, appropriate, and responsible manner. The Company has adopted a comprehensive remedial action plan, covering various aspects, including personnel, enhancements to policies and procedures, and other matters. The Company has already executed several steps and others are in the process of implementation.

We furnished a copy of the disclosures in this report to PwC and have requested that PwC furnish us with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether PwC agrees with the above statements or, if not, stating that with which it does not agree. As of the date of this filing, we have not yet received PwC's letter.

Following the resignation of PwC, the Audit Committee appointed Affiniax AAS Auditors ("Affiniax") to re-audit the Company's previously issued financial statements as of and for the period ended December 31, 2020, and to audit the Company's financial statements for the periods ended December 31, 2021, and 2022. The Company had previously engaged Affiniax to re-audit the fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Brooge Energy Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 21:33:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41,8 M - -
Net income 2020 17,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 52,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 636 M 636 M -
EV / Sales 2019 24,2x
EV / Sales 2020 32,5x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 17,9%
Income Statement Evolution
