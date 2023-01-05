Brooge Energy : Resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers (Dubai branch) as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm; Appointment of New Auditors - Form 6-K

Resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers (Dubai branch) as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm; Appointment of New Auditors

On December 29, 2022, PricewaterhouseCoopers (Dubai branch) (" PwC "), the independent registered public accounting firm for Brooge Energy Limited (the " Company ") for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, tendered its resignation, effective immediately.

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, PwC did not issue any reports on the financial statements of the Company that contained an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, nor were the audit reports of PwC qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

Through the date of PwC's resignation on December 29, 2022, there were "disagreements" on matters of accounting principles and practices, as that term is defined in Item 16F(a)(1)(iv) of Form 20-F (and the related instructions thereto). In PwC's opinion, the Company has not taken timely and appropriate remedial actions regarding the results that arose from the previously disclosed examination conducted by or on behalf of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the " Audit Committee "), with the assistance of counsel, relating to fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020 (the " Audit Committee Examination ").

The Company respectfully, but strongly rejects the conclusions reached by PwC. It believes it is addressing the issues raised by the Audit Committee Examination in a timely, appropriate, and responsible manner. The Company has adopted a comprehensive remedial action plan, covering various aspects, including personnel, enhancements to policies and procedures, and other matters. The Company has already executed several steps and others are in the process of implementation.

We furnished a copy of the disclosures in this report to PwC and have requested that PwC furnish us with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether PwC agrees with the above statements or, if not, stating that with which it does not agree. As of the date of this filing, we have not yet received PwC's letter.