Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKD   US1124631045

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

(BKD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:01 pm EDT
6.980 USD   -3.99%
04:16pBrookdale Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
03:35pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : CEO Featured in Transformative CEO Summit
PU
04/19BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : CEO Rings NYSE Bell to Celebrate Book Publishing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookdale Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/21/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022.  The Company also plans to discuss the results on a conference call scheduled Friday, May 6, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - EARNINGS CALL
Date:  Friday, May 6, 2022
Time:  9:00 am ET / 8:00 am CT
www.brookdale.com/investor
Call Within US: +1 (844) 200-6205
Call Outside US: +1 (929) 526-1599
Reference: Access Code 263465

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.brookdale.com/investor.  Please allow extra time before to the call to download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. 

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 PM ET on May 13, 2022 by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 (from within the U.S.) or all other locations +44-204-525-0658 and referencing access code "007204."

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities.  The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities.  Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 678 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.  For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale onFacebook or Twitter

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookdale-announces-date-of-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301530585.html

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
04:16pBrookdale Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
03:35pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : CEO Featured in Transformative CEO Summit
PU
04/19BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : CEO Rings NYSE Bell to Celebrate Book Publishing
PU
04/08BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Reports March 2022 Occupancy - Form 8-K
PU
04/08Brookdale Senior Living Reports Higher Weighted Average Occupancy Rate for March
MT
04/08Brookdale Reports March 2022 Occupancy
PR
03/26BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : NCAR Wildfire - Brookdale Meridian Boulder Update
PU
03/21BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Foundation Awards First Grant
PU
03/16TRANSCRIPT : Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conferenc..
CI
03/15BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : to Present at the Barclay's Global Healthcare Conference
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
More recommendations